Happy 4th Of July! Are You Ready For The Second Civil War Soon To Be Waged By Democrats Alex Jones Warned Us Of?
"The war isn't going as planned. Our supply trucks are limited. I'm out of wine and sunscreen."
A couple of days ago, Info Wars host, conspiracy theory aficionado, and frequent shirtless person Alex Jones tweeted that Democrats were planning to launch a second Civil War on the 4th of July and revolt against President Donald Trump.
There is, of course, no evidence that any such thing is going to or would ever happen.
While we wait for official word from the Democratic Party about its looming, nonexistent insurrection, people took to Twitter to make jokes about it using the hashtag #SecondCivilWarLetters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Most of the gags took the form of letters from front line soldiers like those featured in Ken Burns' iconic Civil War documentary series.
There were lots of references to avocado toast.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I was captured at the battle of Starbucks and have been forced to watch the Dukes of Hazard for what feels like an eternity," one Twitter user said.
Chrissy Teigen even weighed in with a joke of her own.
Lol.
Seriously, don't forget the sunscreen!
We must never forget.
Happy 4th of July!
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.