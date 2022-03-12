Alec Baldwin Filed New Details In The Fatal Shooting Of “Rust” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins As He Tries To Avoid Liability

Alec Baldwin insisted in court documents filed Friday that others on the set of his film Rust were responsible for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year and gave his most detailed account yet of how the accident transpired.

Seeking to absolve himself of liability amid a slew of lawsuits, Baldwin filed a demand for arbitration against the film's other producers, saying "an actor cannot rule that a gun is safe."

"That is the responsibility of other people on the set," the filing adds.

Baldwin also claims that he was instructed by Hutchins to point the gun toward her during production and that the two believed the gun did not contain any live rounds.

“[Baldwin] pulled the gun out slowly, without issue, and held it still before Hutchins began giving any directions to him. Hutchins described what she would like Baldwin to do with the placement of the gun, which contained only ‘dummy rounds,’ as far as everyone was told,” the filing states. “She directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her. She was looking carefully at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back again, as she gave these instructions. In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds.”