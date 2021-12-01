Alec Baldwin Said He Didn't Pull The Trigger Of The “Rust” Prop Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins

”I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC News.

Alec Baldwin is claiming that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October. It is the first time the actor, who was handed a prop gun loaded with live ammunition that a crew member said was safe to use, has opened up about how he accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. He made the statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that’s set to air on Thursday. Baldwin’s new claims seem to contradict other crew members’ statements and what has been reported in several search warrant affidavits by Santa Fe County authorities. They also further muddle the probe into how live rounds ended up in the long-barrel Colt .45 on the set of the low-budget Western, which had been plagued by other problems. When Stephanopoulos pointed out that it wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled, Baldwin replied, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.” “So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos responded. “No, no, no, no, no,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos how a real bullet got on the "Rust" set, Alec Baldwin says: “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.” Watch TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream later on @hulu. https://t.co/fJQly1za1T Twitter: @ABC

However, according to search warrant affidavits released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, after authorities arrived on the scene the day of the shooting, Oct. 21, they wrote that “the prop-gun was fired by the Actor Alec Baldwin.” From the hospital, Souza also told investigators that Baldwin had been sitting in a pew in the building and was practicing a cross draw when suddenly there was a “whip and then a loud pop.” Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor who was standing 4 feet away from Baldwin and called 911 to report the shooting, said in a lawsuit that the actor “intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm.” According to her complaint, the script did not call for the gun to be discharged.

