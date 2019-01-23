Alec Baldwin Has To Undergo Anger Management Classes After His Parking Spot Arrest

Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment charges on Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court after his arrest over a parking spot dispute in November.

The actor will not serve any prison time and will instead participate in a mandatory anger management program, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office told CNN.

Baldwin was arrested Nov. 2 after he got into an argument with a man named Wojciech Cieszkowski over a parking spot in front of his New York City building, which led to Baldwin reportedly shoving the man. Baldwin allegedly punched Cieszkowski, but the actor denied this on Twitter.

"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story," he wrote at the time. "However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much."

He was originally charged with attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, but only pleaded guilty to harassment charges.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin’s found himself at the center of legal trouble because of his temper. In 2011 he was taken off an American Airlines flight because he refused to turn his cellphone off when the plane was departing. In 2014 Baldwin was also charged with disorderly conduct in New York City after riding his bicycle the wrong way and arguing with police who cited him for it. That case was later dismissed.



Representatives for Baldwin declined to comment.