Al Roker Shared A Recipe For "Sweet Potato Poon" And People Were Smutty AF

The Today show hosts had to stifle their giggles, but we filthy people on the internet don't.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli and David Mack

Posted on November 21, 2018, at 2:15 p.m. ET

On the third hour of Wednesday's episode of Today, the hosts shared some family recipes just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all very wholesome...except...

NBC

Well, there's no easy way to say this, but Al Roker and his brother shared a recipe for something called "Sweet Potato Poon."

NBC

What the hell is sweet potato poon? Well, Roker tried to explain.

"It's a crustless sweet potato pie," he said. "But it's sweet and savory. It's just fantastic."
"I make this every year and the only people that eat it is me and my sister-in-law," Roker said.
He did also admit to the other hosts that he just liked saying the name, which, like, we get.
NBC

"It's a crustless sweet potato pie," he said. "But it's sweet and savory. It's just fantastic."

"I make this every year and the only people that eat it is me and my sister-in-law," Roker said.

He did also admit to the other hosts that he just liked saying the name, which, like, we get.

OK, so here's a close-up of the poon.

NBC

And here's a well-timed screenshot of the poon being made.

NBC

"There's a whole lot of fun happening here," said one of the chefs brought on to judge the poon.

NBC

(Same.)

NBC

"It makes me miss my grandma," added another judge of the poon.

NBC

(Also same.)

NBC

And if you think we are being immature, just look at Sheinelle Jones giggling like a schoolkid when Craig Melvin welcomed viewers back from a commercial break by saying, "Al and his brother, Chris, just shared their mother's sweet potato poon."

video-player.buzzfeed.com

We see you, Sheinelle.

NBC

Anyway the whole segment was pretty family-friendly until the Today show shared the sweet potato poon with the dirty people of the internet.

What do our guest judges think of @alroker's "sweet potato poon"? They love it!
TODAY @TODAYshow

What do our guest judges think of @alroker's "sweet potato poon"? They love it!

Reply Retweet Favorite

It went about as you'd expect.

@TODAYshow @alroker I too shall be serving some sweet potato poon this holiday season...
Lil Graham Cracker Crust 🌈 @PropiaSalsa

@TODAYshow @alroker I too shall be serving some sweet potato poon this holiday season...

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mmmm-mmm! Can't wait to get my hands and mouth all over that sweet potato poon.
Johny @juandoval001

Mmmm-mmm! Can't wait to get my hands and mouth all over that sweet potato poon.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were, umm, a little taken back by the name.

@TODAYshow @alroker
Damp Jomple @Harvey_S

@TODAYshow @alroker

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TODAYshow @alroker The what
The Mona Lisa @jubilantsleep

@TODAYshow @alroker The what

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wondered how Roker managed to convince a morning show to do a segment about a poon recipe.

I like to imagine Al Roker being so powerful at this point that even though everyone tried to stop him, he still got to do a whole segment about his SWEET POTATO POON https://t.co/biWOCTyK7Q
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

I like to imagine Al Roker being so powerful at this point that even though everyone tried to stop him, he still got to do a whole segment about his SWEET POTATO POON https://t.co/biWOCTyK7Q

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TODAYshow @alroker Poon ... checks notes from 80s-90s.... nope doesn’t check out uncle al just wanted to say poon on network television https://t.co/g5Qbge2HjP
R.J. @jnksroscoe

@TODAYshow @alroker Poon ... checks notes from 80s-90s.... nope doesn’t check out uncle al just wanted to say poon on network television https://t.co/g5Qbge2HjP

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, well, things got pretty wild.

[al roker unveiling his mother’s famous apple cider donuts on the today show] they’re called cinnamon boyholes
KT NELSON @KrangTNelson

[al roker unveiling his mother’s famous apple cider donuts on the today show] they’re called cinnamon boyholes

Reply Retweet Favorite
*Neil Young voice* because I’m still in love with you / that sweet potato poon
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

*Neil Young voice* because I’m still in love with you / that sweet potato poon

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TODAYshow @alroker Isn't Sweet Potato Poon what leads to Truffle Butter?
Stephen From Philadelphia @SteveFromPhilly

@TODAYshow @alroker Isn't Sweet Potato Poon what leads to Truffle Butter?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TODAYshow
Some Random Tweeter @Worklurkchill

@TODAYshow

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sweet potato poon: the gift that keeps on giving.

NBC

And if you made it this far without knowing what poon is, then bless you.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

