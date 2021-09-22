Actor Willie Garson Of “Sex And The City” Has Died At 57

Willie Garson, best known for his role on Sex and the City as Stanford Blatch, has died at age 57.

Representatives for Garson didn’t immediately return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

In addition to his many acting roles, Garson was an advocate and voice in the adoption community, and his son, Nathen Garson, shared a tribute to his late father on Instagram.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

The original Sex and the City series was made richer by the role of Stanford, a rare but beloved LGBTQ character who was Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) best friend outside of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). Garson went on to appear in both SATC films, and he had also recently been filming for the show’s upcoming revival, And Just Like That, which is set to premiere on HBO Max this fall. The actor shared photos of the reboot on his Instagram account, including one of him alongside Parker, Nixon, and Davis, a shot from the first table read, and a photo of his and his fellow actor (and Stanford's onscreen partner) Mario Cantone's chairs on set.