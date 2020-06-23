“30 Rock” Episodes That Show Characters In Blackface Are Being Pulled From Streaming Services And Syndication

NBCUniversal, 30 Rock creator Tina Fey, and executive producer Robert Carlock have requested that episodes of the series featuring characters in blackface be removed from streaming services and syndication.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey said in a statement. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

