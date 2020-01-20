Here Are The Winners At The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Award season is upon us!
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Female Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Male Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ensemble in a Drama Series
WINNER: The Crown
Big Little Lies
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cast in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Parasite
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
