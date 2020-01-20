 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Winners At The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Trending

Here Are The Winners At The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Award season is upon us!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Picture of Krystie Lee Yandoli Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 19, 2020, at 8:22 p.m. ET

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Robyn Beck / Getty Images



WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: The Crown

Big Little Lies

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cast in a Motion Picture

Rich Fury / Getty Images

WINNER: Parasite

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood





ADVERTISEMENT