 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Winners At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Trending

Here Are The Winners At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Lizzo took the stage as the night's first winner after her performance.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Picture of Krystie Lee Yandoli Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 26, 2020, at 8:43 p.m. ET

Best Pop Solo

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

WINNER: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best Country Song

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

WINNER: “Speechless," Dan + Shay

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

“Some of It," Eric Church


This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT