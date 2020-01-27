Here Are The Winners At The 2020 Grammy Awards
Lizzo took the stage as the night's first winner after her performance.
Best Pop Solo
WINNER: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Spirit," Beyoncé
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best Country Song
WINNER: “Speechless," Dan + Shay
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
“Some of It," Eric Church
