We Forget That Everything Will Become No Longer Ours
Someday there will be nothing left that you have touched.
An excerpt from Imagine Wanting Only This by Kristen Radtke.
Kristen Radtke is the author of the graphic memoir Imagine Wanting Only This (Pantheon, April 2017). She is the managing editor of Sarabande Books and the film and video editor of Triquarterly magazine. She lives in New York.
-
