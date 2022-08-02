This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



When it comes to exercising, you don’t always have to incorporate full-body workouts into your routine to be active. Plus, if your schedule is extremely busy, finding an extra 20 minutes to break a sweat can be a challenge.

But what if I told you there’s a simple machine you can buy that lets you burn calories from your desk or couch? Meet the DeskCycle: a floor-level elliptical machine that delivers results without disrupting your workday.



I first came across the DeskCycle bike pedal exerciser when I was searching for a Christmas gift for my dad last year. He maintains a pretty active lifestyle, but often doesn’t have time to hit the gym on a consistent basis. Sure, he could work out at home, but hauling heavy-duty fitness equipment into one’s living room can be a pricey and cumbersome endeavor. This is why he welcomed this under-desk pedal machine with open arms.



Now he uses it literally every day while taking works calls, typing at his desk and even during his lunch breaks. (If you’re worried about the machine squeaking or making clanking noises, fear not. The pedals move smoothly and quietly to not disturb those around you or on Zoom.) See it in action on TikTok here.

It can fit under desks as low at 27 inches and has eight resistance levels so you can adjust it to your needs. The pedals have adjustable straps so your feet stay secure during your ride. The removable LCD display shows 6 functions, including speed, time, distance and calories (you can even sync it with your FitBit or Apple Watch).



If you need a little more convincing to make space beneath your desk for this handy gadget, check out these glowing Amazon reviews:

“Really perfect for me. I have averaged about 50 miles per day and have lost 4 pounds in one week. Really well built and totally silent. I’m 5′8 and I do have to sit in a low chair but it works well and I do computer work and talk on the phone while burning about 1000 calories a day! You can’t beat that. I was looking at more expensive solutions but I won’t look anymore. Completely satisfied.” — Phil

“I had one of the cheaper under desk cycles but no matter how much graphite I put into it, it always squeaked and the pedals stuck when rotating on higher tension. After reading reviews I decided to just spend the money and get a good one. I am very happy I did! This cycle is adjustable so you can just do an easy peddling or you can turn up the resistance and actually feel like you are doing something. It does not squeak or stick at all. It is so quiet, I can peddle right through a television show and my husband cannot even hear it just a few feet away. It is heavier than the cheaper models so it is not as easy to move around, but it’s a good piece of equipment, especially if you don’t have room for a full cycle. I highly recommend the DeskCycle.” — Christine F.

“I honestly was not expecting this desk cycle to be so nice. I am not using it at an office but have it in front of the tv. It is on carpet and does not move. It is as nice as any exercise bike I have used. The tension works well and you can keep track of distance, calories, strides per minute and time elapsed. I brought a kitchen chair in which is the perfect height for it. I get going and forget about the time. If you need to get moving like I did this is a great start.” — Debnovo

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.