These Are The Best Satin-Lined Beanies For Protecting Your Hair This Winter

As I’m writing this, it’s nearly 80 degrees outside in New York City — which wouldn’t be questionable if it wasn’t almost Thanksgiving. Despite the current summer-like temperatures, the east coast is still in for a particularly cold winter, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. A chilly winter season calls for the appropriate clothing and accessories to keep warm and toasty.

One of my go-to pieces I reach for every year is my beloved beanie from Grace Eleyae, a Black woman-owned haircare brand that keeps healthy hair in mind. After experiencing significant hair breakage during a trip to Kenya in 2014, Grace Eleyae created the brand with modernity and functionality at the forefront. What makes Grace Eleyae’s beanies stand out to me is the fact that they’re all designed with satin lining. This type of beanie, like silk pillowcases, provides hair protection benefits such as eliminating friction to reduce frizz and locking in moisture.

Other beanies I’ve bought in the past didn’t have this useful feature, and upon taking them off, my hair would always look like I just ran through a tornado full of static. Satin-lined beanies are particularly great because I have natural hair and it’s usually drier in the wintertime. With these, I don’t have to sacrifice the health of my hair to look cute and stay cozy. And I’m supporting and lifting up a Black-owned brand in the process, which is always a plus for me.

Below, I rounded up four beanies from Grace Eleyae that deserve a spot in your winter wardrobe lineup, including a classic high top style and a slouchy everyday style that can be dressed up or down.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

