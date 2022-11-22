The Best Tech Gifts And Gadgets In 2022

Here's a definitive guide to the must-buy tech gifts this holiday season.

By
Kristen Adaway
by Kristen Adaway

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Amazon/HuffPost

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.


With the holidays around the corner, checking off your gift shopping list is probably top of mind. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a loved one who obsesses over the newest and coolest gadgets, you’ll be glad to know that we did all the work for you to find the best tech gifts that the internet has to offer.


While your fashion-forward family members may appreciate a new set of wardrobe basics or stylish joggers, your loved ones who love technology will surely appreciate neat gadgets and electronics


From a fancy smart TV for that streaming superfan to wireless earbuds with amazing sound quality for podcast fanatics and gym-goers, our guide to the best tech gifts for men is sure to inspire your inner Santa this year.


1. Apple Watch Series 7

Apple watch
Apple

With amazing health features like notifications about irregular heart rhythms, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, this watch can just about do it all. And if you know someone looking to upgrade their fitness routine, it even has special sensors that track exactly how they move. Plus, each purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+.


You can buy the Apple watch from Amazon for around $399.

2. Apple AirPods Pro (second generation)

Apple second-generation AirPods Pro and carrying case
Apple

These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have an overall Amazon score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. The earbuds also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.


You can buy the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for around $230.


3. Rocketbook smart notebook

Rocketbook smart notebook with a pen and a microfiber cloth
Rocketbook

The Rocketbook boasts a special technology that allows you to scan and send your drawings, notes or grocery lists straight to your phone using the free Rocketbook app — all you have to do is use the included pen and microfiber towel. It comes in multiple colors, including black, orange, blue, burgundy, red and green.


You can buy the Rocketbook smart notebook from Amazon for around $22. 

4. Victrola vintage Bluetooth record player

Victrola vintage record player with bluetooth
Victrola

New school meets old school with this vintage-style record player. Audio is streamable though the turntable's built-in Bluetooth speakers and no other equipment is required. It comes in multiple colors, including black, blue, red, brown, green and lavender.


You can buy the Victrola bluetooth record player from Amazon for around $63.

5. Amazon smart plug

Amazon smart plug
Amazon

With over 400,000 (!) five-star ratings on Amazon, this smart plug is a must-have for every techie you know. It works with Alexa to schedule lights and fans and turn appliances on and off using voice control.


You can buy the Amazon smart plug for around $25.

6. Bellroy tech kit

Bellroy tech kit made with recycled woven fabric
Bellroy

Being a tech lover means having a ridiculous amounts of cords and wires laying out to fuss over at any given time. This leather zip pouch is designed to hold cords, wires, storage cards, earbuds, chargers and more. It comes in several colors, including tan, blue, green, black, cream and gray.


You can buy the Bellroy tech kit from Bellroy for around $59.

7. An automatic pan stirrer

An automatic stirrer for cooking
Uncommon Goods

For the gadget fanatic who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, this automatic pan stirrer is a fun must-have. Simply place it in the pan of your choice, turn it on and let it spin.


You can buy the automatic pan stirrer from Uncommon Goods for $25-$34.

8. Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds

A pair of Beats earbuds and their carrying case
Beats

These earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so you can find the right size for your ear, as well as universal wingtips that flex to fit your ear and stay put. They also feature spatial audio that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as you turn your head. They're compatible with iOS and Android, and you can choose from black, white, sage gray or stone purple.


You can buy the Beats Fit Pro earbuds from Amazon for around $180.

9. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
Beats

The adjustable comfort-cushioned ear cups and compact design make these headphones a great portable everyday option for commuting or at-home listening. Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time per charge, with a rapid-charging feature that gives you an additional three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging.


You can buy the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones from Amazon for around $100.

10. Anker portable charger

Anker portable charger
Anker

This wildly popular charger is incredibly slim and lightweight compared to other options and is compatible with most smartphones and devices. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and a whopping 47,621 five-star reviews.


You can buy the Anker wireless charger from Amazon for around $22.

11. Kodak Smile instant print digital camera

Kodak Smile instant digital camera
Kodak

For anyone your life who loves to take photos of life's greatest moments, this instant printer camera will be well received this holiday season. It has a 9-millimeter lens with automatic focus and prints out high definition images on the go with zero ink technology.


You can buy the Kodak Smile instant digital camera from Amazon for around $100.

12. Furbo dog camera

Furbo

Specifically made with pets (and pet parents) in mind, the Furbo camera allows you to live stream video day or night thanks to night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view. It features two-way audio and a barking sensor. It also has treat-tossing capabilities that furry friends will surely appreciate.


You can buy the Furbo dog camera from Amazon for around $210.

13. Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker

Marshall Stanmore wireless speaker
Marshall Stanmore

This Marshall subwoofer speaker has a big bold sound that will be truly appreciated by everyone from professional musicians to laypeople. It has a wireless Bluetooth connection and sound that can be customized via the app or analogue controls on the top panel.


You can buy the Marshall Stanmore bluetooth speaker from Amazon for around $306.

14. Sony ZX series wired headphones

Sony ZX wired headphones
Sony

You really cannot beat the price of these popular headphones, which have cushioned earpads for maximum comfort.


You can buy the Sony ZX wired headphones from Amazon for around $10.

15. Insignia 50-inch smart Fire TV

Insignia 50-inch smart TV
Insignia

Give the gift of a 4k watching experience and access to Alexa voice control with this 50-inch smart TV. All you have to do is speak directly into the voice remote and ask it to watch TV, search for titles, play music, control other smart home devices and more.


You can buy Insignia smart TV from Amazon for around $250.

16. Ember temperature control smart mug

Ember smart mug
Ember

Your loved one won't know the meaning of lukewarm coffee with this smart mug that keeps drinks hot up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. The mug is controlled through the Ember app to set the temperature, customize preset settings and view notifications.


You can buy Ember smart mug from Amazon for around $100.

17. AeroGarden Bounty

Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light and wifi from AeroGarden
AeroGarden

For the person in your life who has a green thumb, but also loves cool technology, look no further than this smart garden, which grows herbs, salads, tomatoes peppers and more using LED lights and water — no soil needed! It's even compatible with Alexa.


You can buy AeroGarden Bounty from Amazon for around $277.

18. JBL Clip 4 portable speaker

JBL portable speaker
JBL

Though tiny, this device delivers the same rich sound quality JBL speakers are known for and allows you to take it with you even after the party’s over. Its clip-on style makes it easy to attach it to your bag or belt and carry it wherever you go. It’s also waterproof, so during the summer, you can even take it to the beach, lake or pool to play your favorite songs without worrying about the speaker getting wet.


You can buy JBL portable speaker from Amazon for around $45.

19. Keurig K-Cafe Smart coffee maker

Keurig smart coffee maker, wifi compatible
Keurig

This easy-to-use brewer comes with a carafe-style 60-ounce removable water reservoir and makes 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce single servings. The quiet machine also boasts a ton of neat bells and whistles you won’t find in some other Keurig models, including a “Barista Mode,” which shows detailed instructions on how to make various drinks using K-Cup pods via the Keurig app and a built-in hot and cold milk frother. See our full review for more.


You can buy Keurig smart coffee maker from Amazon for around $220.

20. Echo Dot (third generation)

Third-generation Echo Dot
Echo Dot

With an impressive 800,000-plus five-star Amazon ratings, the third generation Echo Dot has been a popular smart speaker choice for years. This compact speaker employs a richer and louder sound than generations before it and seamlessly connects with all your smart home systems, streaming services and phones.


You can buy Echo Dot smart speaker from Amazon for around $15.

21. Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun mini 2.0
Theragun

Whether you have aches and pains or not, having a Theragun on hand is always a convenient way to soothe the body after a long day. The mini version is great because it's much more compact and easy to hold on to, but packs the same, um, punch as a regular-sized Theragun.


You can buy Theragun Mini 2.0 from Amazon for around $199.

22. Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google

For the loyal Google fan in your life, these earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a built-in speaker to make clear calls and up to 31 hours of listening time with the included charging case.


You can buy Google Pixel Buds Pro from Amazon for around $150.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

Topics in this article