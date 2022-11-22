The Best Tech Gifts And Gadgets In 2022

2. Apple AirPods Pro (second generation)
3. Rocketbook smart notebook
4. Victrola vintage Bluetooth record player
7. An automatic pan stirrer
8. Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds
9. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
10. Anker portable charger
11. Kodak Smile instant print digital camera
13. Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker
14. Sony ZX series wired headphones
15. Insignia 50-inch smart Fire TV
16. Ember temperature control smart mug
18. JBL Clip 4 portable speaker
19. Keurig K-Cafe Smart coffee maker
20. Echo Dot (third generation)
22. Google Pixel Buds Pro
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
incoming
Your weekday morning guide to breaking news, cultural analysis, and everything in between