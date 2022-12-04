The Best Gifts For Fitness And Workout Enthusiasts

I have several close friends and relatives who eat, sleep and breathe exercise, and figuring out what to get them for Christmas this year is no easy task. As avid gym-goers and daily runners, they have an ever-growing pile of fitness essentials they swear by for breaking a sweat. So when it comes to buying gifts for them that they’ll actually like (and use), I have to get creative.

If you also have fitness fanatics in your life, you’re in luck. There are tons of great workout gadgets and gear options to choose from to really impress them this year. From a foldable treadmill that our readers love to a portable massage gun to relieve their post-workout soreness, there’s a gift for everyone at every price point. 

Below, we rounded up the best gifts for your favorite fitness lovers and gym-goers that they’ll be singing praises for.

WalkingPad S1 folding treadmill

Amazon

The WalkingPad is perfect for those who just want a few more steps in their day and it received tons of praise from HuffPost's senior wellness and travel editor Lindsay Holmes. It's compact and can be stored folded in half when not in use. The pad is also super quiet so no one will complain during the workday and it comes with enough basic features to get the job done. (Note: This product does have a weight limit of 220 pounds, but there are other treadmill options with a higher limit.)


You can buy the WalkingPad treadmill from Amazon for $429.

Bombas socks

Bombas

When in doubt, socks are always a solid gift choice for the always active person in your life. These Bombas socks not only come with a bag to store them in, but they're also designed for activity with moisture-wicking, cushioning and airflow venting.


You can buy the women's socks for $72 or men's for $78 from Bombas. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Amazon

These workout-friendly earbuds offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. They also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.


You can buy the Apple Air Pods Pro (2nd generation) from Amazon for $229.

Lululemon yoga mat

Lululemon

Your yoga friends will give you a million hugs if you choose this stylish mat for their gift this year. This 3-millimeter natural rubber mat is almost 6 feet long and comes in multiple colors, including pink, creamy mint, pastel blue, black and teal. It's also reversible, meaning they can flip between the smooth, grippy side and the cushioned natural rubber side. They don't even have to worry about the mat getting gross and yucky as it has a built-in antimicrobial substance that prevents mold and mildew. The mat also comes in a 5-millimeter option.


You can buy the yoga mat from Lululemon for $88.

Saucony solstice gloves

Saucony

For the person who has to get their daily morning run even on chilly days, these touchscreen-friendly gloves will keep their hands warm. They come in sizes XS-XL and in black, blue, teal and red.


You can buy the touchscreen-friendly gloves from Saucony for $22.50.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Amazon

With over 16,000 five-star reviews, this set is definitely gift-worthy. It comes with two adjustable dumbbells, both with 5-52.5 pounds each. 


You can buy the Bowflex dumbbells from Amazon for $429.

Gaiam restore foam roller

Amazon

This physical therapist-recommended foam roller comes in 18-inch and 36-inch lengths, making it a perfect choice for post-workout body relief. It has a medium density construction to roll out tight muscles and soothe soreness. Color options include gray, green and purple.


You can buy the Gaiam foam roller from Amazon for around $25.

Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon

With amazing health features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, fall detection and notifications about irregular heart rhythms, this watch can just about do it all. It even has special sensors that track exactly how a person moves ― plus, each purchase comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+. Get it in blue, red, green, black or cream.


You can buy the Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon for around $399.

Theragun Mini

Amazon

Finally, a smaller-sized massager that packs a bunch. Compact and slim, the Theragun Mini brings all the power of a Theragun in an easy-to-grip handheld design. It comes in red, black, and rose pink.


You can buy the Theragun Mini from Amazon for around $150.

Concept2 Model D rowing machine

Amazon

Your loved one may have an exercise bike at home, but do they a rowing machine? If the answer is no (and if you really love them), this big ticket item makes a great holiday gift. They can engage every major muscle group and get a full body workout with low impact.


You can buy the Concept2 rowing machine from Amazon for around $1,100.

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds

Amazon

These Beats earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so your loved on can find the right size for their ear, as well as universal wingtips. They'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as they turn their head. They're compatible with iOS and Android. Color choices include black, white, sage gray or stone purple.


You can buy the Beats Fit Pro earbuds from Amazon for around $180.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Amazon

For a fitness tracker that doesn't take up a lot of real estate on the wrist, look no further. This Fitbit offers a slim profile and comes in three colors. Most importantly, it provides every health stat a fitness-conscious person could possibly need, including steps, heart rate, sleep tracking and calories burned. The watch also comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium subscription. It comes in pink, black and white.


You can buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 from Amazon for around $57.

FlexiSpot desk bike

Amazon

Sometimes, it's difficult to remain active during the work day or make time for exercise throughout the week. This compactly designed bike chair can be the best answer for friends who want to improve their sedentary lifestyle.


You can buy the FlexiSpot desk bike from Amazon for around $468.

Hydro Flask water bottle

Amazon

Keep your gym-frequenting loved ones hydrated with this durable water bottle that comes in a variety of colors. It's made of professional-grade stainless steel and comes in 18-ounce, 21-ounce and 24-ounce sizes.


You can buy the Hydro Flask bottle from Amazon for around $22.

Cubii JR1 under-desk elliptical

Amazon

Give the convenience of a low impact workout without even having to get up with this under-desk elliptical machine. It's perfect for those you know who work from home or spend a lot of time at their desk. 


You can buy the Cubii under-desk elliptical machine from Amazon for around $248.

Xterra fitness folding exercise bike

Amazon

Save space with this sturdy exercise bike that can be folded up and put away when it's not in use. The LCD screen displays speed, distance, time, calories and pulse rate.


You can buy the Xterra folding exercise bike from Amazon for around $107.

A wireless headphones beanie

Amazon

This tech-infused beanie uses Bluetooth to pair with phones, tablets and other devices, giving wearers the ability to listen to music on days when daily runs or walks are done in chilly weather. It also has a built-in microphone for answering calls.


You can buy the Bluetooth-enabled beanie hat from Amazon for around $24.

Bala Bangles

Amazon

There's a good chance you've seen these kicky Bala Bangles on social media. The cult-fave ankle weights are as cute as can be and they get the job done. Choose between 1-pound or 2-pound options in eight different colors. They feature elastic, as well as hook and loop fasteners, to smoothly conform to their ankles or wrists, with recycled steel and soft silicone that won't pinch skin.


You can buy the Bala Bangles from Amazon starting at $55.

Peloton bike

Amazon

With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything they need for a full workout. It’s a membership-based machine, so they'll need to purchase that separately (it’s $44 a month). The membership includes unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.


You can buy the Peloton bike from Amazon at $1,445.

