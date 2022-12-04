The Best Gifts For Fitness And Workout Enthusiasts

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



I have several close friends and relatives who eat, sleep and breathe exercise, and figuring out what to get them for Christmas this year is no easy task. As avid gym-goers and daily runners, they have an ever-growing pile of fitness essentials they swear by for breaking a sweat. So when it comes to buying gifts for them that they’ll actually like (and use), I have to get creative.

If you also have fitness fanatics in your life, you’re in luck. There are tons of great workout gadgets and gear options to choose from to really impress them this year. From a foldable treadmill that our readers love to a portable massage gun to relieve their post-workout soreness, there’s a gift for everyone at every price point.

Below, we rounded up the best gifts for your favorite fitness lovers and gym-goers that they’ll be singing praises for.