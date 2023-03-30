Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



If you’ve ever woken up with annoying pain in your neck or back, you may benefit from using an acupressure mat to get some much-needed relief. There’s one you can get right now on Amazon that reviewers can’t get enough of, with over 29,000 five-star ratings: the ProsourceFit acupressure mat.

This eye-catching cushioned mat uses a similar technique to acupuncture and may offer a variety of health benefits, including muscle recovery, increased blood circulation and back and neck pain relief.



You can buy the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow set from Amazon for around $27-$30.

This type of pain relief is rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. To find out how these mats work, we spoke with Eileen Li, a second generation licensed acupuncturist at Anew Integrative Acupuncture in Greenwich, Connecticut, who is also a licensed physical therapist and Chinese herbalist.

“Chinese medicine practitioners used anatomy and physiology to create specific points and channels on the body. Each point in the channel is rich in blood supply and nerve endings and they help improve the body’s blood circulation and regulate our nervous system, which is rich in hormones and natural painkillers,” Li said.

Traditional Chinese medical theory holds that these channels (also called meridians) connect to specific organs in our body, and when an ailment is present, an imbalance is the culprit. Thus, acupuncture or acupressure can be done to help bring relief and restore balance.

But unlike traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture, which has been used for thousands of years, acupressure mats aren’t designed to target specific pressure points and instead may provide more general body relief.

The ProsourceFit acupressure mat is designed with plastic spikes that have 27 built-in acupressure points each (a total of 6, 210 points) to stimulate blood circulation throughout your body while you lay on it, resulting in the release of endorphins, which can bring pain relief. The mat also comes with a matching pillow that has acupressure points designed for neck support and headache relief.

“The spikes are dull enough to stimulate the entire body, so it’s a more general approach that can have a decent impact,” Li said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a great introduction entirely to acupuncture, because in our medicine, the more specific you can get, the better. However, the acupressure mat is a nice introduction to learning about Chinese medicine.”

For beginners to acupressure or acupuncture, Li stressed the importance of taking your time getting acclimated to the mat and only using it for no more than 20 minutes at a time.

“Start slow, and know that it takes your body around two to five minutes to adapt to a new stimulus, so you don’t want to lay on it and then get off of it right away,” she said. “You want to slowly ease yourself into it. If you can’t tolerate the entire mat, put a couple of different props on the mat, like a towel on certain sections, so you’re separating your body into sections.”

The mat comes in multiple vibrant colors like pink, orange, purple, green and blue, so you don’t have to have to deal with it being an eyesore in your home. Plus, out of all the thousands of five-star reviews for the ProsourceFit acupressure mat, many mention it being particularly useful for back relief, including the ones below: