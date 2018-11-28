Simulation And Role-Playing Apps Are Taking Over Social Media
You've probably seen BitLife and Zepeto all over your feeds. Here's why people are obsessed with them.
Over the past few weeks, Twitter has become flooded by screenshots and tweets about two apps — Zepeto and BitLife.
Zepeto, created by the people behind popular South Korean photo app Snow, lets people build avatars by scanning their faces. They can interact with others in chatrooms and games within the app.
BitLife, in contrast, allows you to live another life. The game assigns you a fictional life, and you have to make decisions and choices to keep your fake person happy — and alive.
For the most part, BitLife has developed a calm, if somewhat obsessive, fanbase.
And it's become competitive to try and outlive one another.
The game's recent offer for players to add their names to the game creates an even more immersive element.
Zepeto became hugely popular in what seemed like a period of days, and its rollout has mostly been smooth. But the community was rocked when a rumor spread that the app was tracking user movement.
But the app was so popular, and the rumor so widespread, that the reaction became a meme.
Despite the quasi-controversy, Zepeto is enjoying a wave of popularity and memes, especially from K-pop fans.
The apps have a huge number of users. Zepeto alone has millions of users at any given time. These second-life simulations are likely here to stay.
