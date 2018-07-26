BuzzFeed News

YouTuber PewDiePie Has Apologized After Sharing A Meme That Made Fun Of Demi Lovato's Hospitalization

The controversial YouTuber deleted the meme and called it "insensitive."

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on July 26, 2018, at 5:58 a.m. ET

YouTube PewDiePie has apologized after sharing and deleting a meme making fun of Demi Lovato's hospitalization for a suspected overdose on Tuesday.

Hours after posting the meme, he deleted it and posted an apology which said: "I didnt fully know about the situation."

ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ @pewdiepie

It appears that PewDiePie didn't make the meme himself, but was taken from social media or another website. Numerous memes mocking Lovato and her overdose have spread across social media over the past couple days.

However the meme sparked outrage.

Jimmy @jfwong

Alpaca @Alpaca_spams

Loey @Loeybug

Many fans felt let down by the behaviour of PewDiePie — real name Felix Kjellberg — after repeatedly supporting him through scandals.

sunshine☀️ @ashtyxy

Degenerate ☁️ @DatBoiChuy

VEE! ✧ @LlKEABOSS

Fans of Lovato started the hashtag #PewdiepieIsOverParty to draw attention to his behavior.

Alex🦄 @theprismmonster

Richie Mercadé @RichieMercade

I Love You Demi @sexydirrtydemi

But some people still supported him.

Allie-RX / アリーＲＸ @AllieRX

moon child @KennyHardie

Tyler Block @ImTBlock

Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday. While the cause has not been disclosed, her family have said that "some of the information being reported is incorrect."

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support," representatives for Lovato's said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The news prompted fans and fellow celebrities to send messages of support to the 25-year-old.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Pewdiepie and YouTube for comment.

