Stop What You're Doing And Watch This Music Video On Your Phone

world

*THIS WILL ONLY WORK ON YOUR PHONE*

By Rachael Krishna and Keijiro Abe

Posted on April 8, 2016, at 11:05 a.m. ET

Japanese hip-hop group Lyrical School have released a music video for their song "Run and Run" that will blow your mind (as long as you're on your phone).

View this video on Vimeo
vimeo.com

The creators of the video told BuzzFeed Japan that they made the video because the smartphone is the world's most common device and they wanted to show off the band's "bright and cheerful" charm.

I KNOW, RIGHT?!

