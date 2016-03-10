BuzzFeed News

Winnie The Pooh Face Masks Are Now A Thing And They Will Haunt Your Dreams

Oh god no.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on March 10, 2016, at 9:49 a.m. ET

The latest entry into the printed face mask craze appears to be these Winnie The Pooh masks.

Twitter: @yukichiparty

Upon initial inspection, it seems like a cute idea: an adorable bear face mask, how sweet.

Twitter: @yukichiparty

However, Twitter users have discovered that, when worn, the mask creates a horrifying result.

プーさんパックこわすぎるｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗ狂気を感じるｗｗｗｗｗ（）
ちゃんさき！ @s629_y

プーさんパックこわすぎるｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗ狂気を感じるｗｗｗｗｗ（）

昨日のパック写真をなぷが加工したら、プーさんになった！！！
つんちゃん⠒̫⃝ @Eccodayo

昨日のパック写真をなぷが加工したら、プーさんになった！！！

😨😨😨

お風呂上がりにディズニーストアで買ったプーさんパックやってみたんだけど、思ってた以上にホラーなんだが(爆笑)
かにゃまる。 @satsu_kanya12

お風呂上がりにディズニーストアで買ったプーさんパックやってみたんだけど、思ってた以上にホラーなんだが(爆笑)

@u_nyon39 今日ストアでプーさんとサリーのパック買ったから試したんだけど、何が何だかわかんない状況。笑
I.Mika @mi6ka27

@u_nyon39 今日ストアでプーさんとサリーのパック買ったから試したんだけど、何が何だかわかんない状況。笑

Horrifying.

プーさんのフェイスパックらしいんだけどちょっと狂気じみてる気がするのは私だけですか
ﾏｷｼ @kuro_sid7721

プーさんのフェイスパックらしいんだけどちょっと狂気じみてる気がするのは私だけですか

プーさんのパックしてやがる兄
はるな @Haruna0714W

プーさんのパックしてやがる兄

Fortunately, the masks don't seem to be available outside Japan.

プーさんフェイスパックの破壊力。
☞ C H ♡ R U ☜ @kyuusanfamily

プーさんフェイスパックの破壊力。

*Shudders*

この間のイベントで沢山頂いたパック プーさん👀の位置怖い🐻🍯🐝💛
SAKURA @SaKuRaCafa

この間のイベントで沢山頂いたパック プーさん👀の位置怖い🐻🍯🐝💛

