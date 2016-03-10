Winnie The Pooh Face Masks Are Now A Thing And They Will Haunt Your Dreams
Oh god no.
The latest entry into the printed face mask craze appears to be these Winnie The Pooh masks.
Upon initial inspection, it seems like a cute idea: an adorable bear face mask, how sweet.
However, Twitter users have discovered that, when worn, the mask creates a horrifying result.
😨😨😨
Horrifying.
Fortunately, the masks don't seem to be available outside Japan.
*Shudders*
