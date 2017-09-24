9 Pups Who Are Celebrating #BTW17

BuzzFeed News

Happy German election day!

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 10:15 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Germany held its federal election.

Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images

1. And, of course, voters were joined at polling stations by dogs.

"Frauchen, gibt es eine Schweineohren-Partei?" "Ja Hund, die wählen wir aber nicht. Wir wollen keine Schweine im Bu… https://t.co/0UF5WUrVOy
Carline Mohr @Mohrenpost

"Frauchen, gibt es eine Schweineohren-Partei?" "Ja Hund, die wählen wir aber nicht. Wir wollen keine Schweine im Bu… https://t.co/0UF5WUrVOy

2. Like this wonderful pup.

Sascha Schuermann / AFP / Getty Images

3. And this democratic Doggo.

#dogsatpollingstations German edition
Tom Black @tomblackuk

#dogsatpollingstations German edition

4. Here's a wonderful hound just happy to be involved in voting.

#GermanyDecides #GermanElections #dogsatpollingstations
Konstanty Sliwowski @KSliwowski

#GermanyDecides #GermanElections #dogsatpollingstations

5. And this little guy who wants everyone to know German dogs love polls too.

What’s German for #dogsatpollingstations? #BTW17
Hugo Bebbington @HugoBebb

What’s German for #dogsatpollingstations? #BTW17

6. This guy wasn't allowed into vote, but is just happy to be involved.

@Mansehound @BBCRosAtkins @BBCNews Yeah I did
Stefanie Hübner @Steffi_Huebner

@Mansehound @BBCRosAtkins @BBCNews Yeah I did

7. Here's a pup making sure its owner makes the best decision.

Jens Schlueter / Getty Images
8. This dog has some pretty strong political opinions.

Protecting the polling station from AfD voters #dogsatpollingstations @ZombieSquadHQ #AfDZombiesBeware
ꉓꃅꀤꉓꂦ @ChicoReloaded

Protecting the polling station from AfD voters #dogsatpollingstations @ZombieSquadHQ #AfDZombiesBeware

9. And his good pup is ensuring everyone running for election is safe.

Boris Roessler / AFP / Getty Images

10. And a cat, who is tired of all the attention dogs are getting and wants people to know they care about elections too.

Hunde sind nicht gern gesehen im Wahllokal. Aber Katzen? Nun, wir bellen ja nicht, sagt diese diskrete Dame aus Wk… https://t.co/MzkJTPDLLB
Jan Thomsen @blz_thomsen

Hunde sind nicht gern gesehen im Wahllokal. Aber Katzen? Nun, wir bellen ja nicht, sagt diese diskrete Dame aus Wk… https://t.co/MzkJTPDLLB

'Dogs are not that welcome in polling stations. But cats? Well, we don't bark, says this discreet lady from WK 76/601 in Berlin."

