People Have Been Donating Their Jewellery To Make Leonardo DiCaprio His Own Oscar

People donated jewelry and precious metals to ensure DiCaprio had his own statue.

By Rachael Krishna and Victor Stepanov

Rachael Krishna

Victor Stepanov

Posted on February 27, 2016, at 7:11 a.m. ET

Back in January two women, Tatyana Egorova and Sardana Savvina, both from the Yakutia region of Russia, created a private Facebook group called "Оскарa Лео" or "Oscar to Leo".

In an opening post in the group, Egorova explained the pair were collecting together to "create and give DiCaprio, our favorite actor, a unique statue."

"Dear friends! Welcome to our group. This initiative called Oscar for Leo is created by me. The Facebook group itself is created by Sardana Savvina. Thanks to her for that. All people here value creations of Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the greatest modern actors. The purpose of this group is to create and give DiCaprio, our favourite actor, a unique statue. To do this we want to start donations. This initiative gains popularity, more people want to join. But for now this group is private, because we don't have a banking account set up yet and no drawings of the future statue yet made. Will be glad to hear your suggestions. Our success is in our own hands!"

By February, the group's efforts had been noticed by local TV stations.

They had begun working with local artists to create their own unique statue — the traditional Oscars figurine, but now holding a choron, a Yakutian symbol of harmony and spiritual strength.

An article on Channel One Russia said the organizers were calling on Yakutian women who love DiCaprio to donate their jewelry to make up the three kilograms of precious metals needed to make the Oscar.

On Wednesday, the group announced they had collected enough precious metals to make the statue.

According to the post, a total of 144 people donated jewelry for the statue.

And by Friday the statue was finished...

Gaze upon it, in all it's shiny, shiny glory.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Tatyana Egorova explained the significance of DiCaprio for the Yakutian people.

"There are lots of people living in Yakutia. But we united to pay tribute to our favorite actor, Leonardo DiCaprio," she said.

"He gave this world so many good roles and characters and truly made the world a better place."

"Plus, we want in such way say thank you to DiCaprio who said his Golden Globe is a tribute to indigenous people all over the world."

"We deeply admire DiCaprio for saying so," she said.

Egorova also said the group had contacted the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to ask if they can give him the statue.

