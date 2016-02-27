People Have Been Donating Their Jewellery To Make Leonardo DiCaprio His Own Oscar

"Dear friends! Welcome to our group. This initiative called Oscar for Leo is created by me. The Facebook group itself is created by Sardana Savvina. Thanks to her for that. All people here value creations of Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the greatest modern actors. The purpose of this group is to create and give DiCaprio, our favourite actor, a unique statue. To do this we want to start donations. This initiative gains popularity, more people want to join. But for now this group is private, because we don't have a banking account set up yet and no drawings of the future statue yet made. Will be glad to hear your suggestions. Our success is in our own hands!"