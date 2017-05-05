BuzzFeed News

Someone Put Taco Seasoning On A Watermelon And Now People Are Angry

news / poll

Water lot of things to taco 'bout.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 5, 2017, at 7:08 a.m. ET

We can all agree that watermelons are pretty delicious, right?

Sabah Arar / AFP / Getty Images

Refreshing, sweet, wonderful watermelon.

Vanderlei Almeida / AFP / Getty Images

Well, what about watermelon, with taco seasoning?

Food Network

Nope?

Food Network
On Sunday, a video of a recipe for watermelon sprinkled with taco seasoning was shared on Twitter.

ok I'm sorry but I guarantee this is the worst video you will see today
kelly @earley

The initial reaction was pretty intense.

@earley @greeneggs_ Salt is good with watermelon; a salad of lightly salted melon cubes tossed with feta is divine.… https://t.co/4oIl8ba18Z
Jack Feerick @JackFeerick

@earley when he brought out the taco seasoning
brown sugar @MrCommonCents

A lot of people were angry.

goodmorning to everyone except that asshole that put taco seasoning on a watermelon
BUTTHURT GOTH SHAWTY @SCAREBRAT

Some people thought the taco seasoning could work like tajin — a spice mix that is regularly used on watermelon.

@Itszutak @earley Maybe they thought it was
Robin @WindyAndFriends

@flitsayshi @SMcslender @earley Dont knock it till you try it.
😳🤔😂 @R_J_175

But others weren't sold.

@R_J_175 @flitsayshi @SMcslender @earley Very different. 2 totally different flavors.
Issa Snack @Delilah_Rose1

@Delilah_Rose1 @R_J_175 @MahouPoint @flitsayshi @SMcslender @earley Taco seasoning in my experience tends to be a s… https://t.co/5XRWeV094z
Sindre O Skaare @SindreOpsahl

@earley WRONG MEXICAN POWDER YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO USE CHILI POWDER NOT FUCKING SALT AND MORE SEASONED SALT
megapangolin Itszu @Itszutak

The clip was sourced back to the Food Network show, "Man Crafted" in which chef James Briscione talks to groups of men who "do things a little bit differently."

ok so the video of the guy putting taco powder on watermelon is goin around and i had to see what his show is like… https://t.co/GDJczjoFmw
BANG☆BOMB☆BODY @ironflamberge

The series is sponsored by McCormick, a taco spice manufacturer.

i am Pretty Fucking Sure he's sponsored by taco powder
BANG☆BOMB☆BODY @ironflamberge

Yep. Everything in the show is spiced with taco seasoning.

no no no no NO NO NO NO NONONONONONOOOOOOOOOOO
BANG☆BOMB☆BODY @ironflamberge

NO IT'S IN THE MARGARITA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
BANG☆BOMB☆BODY @ironflamberge

BuzzFeed News has reached out to chef James Briscione to find out the inspiration behind his recipe.

