Watch This Guy Nail "Misery Business" And You Will Instantly Love Him

news

"Big emo energy."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Last updated on July 19, 2018, at 11:09 a.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2018, at 9:17 a.m. ET

Emory Harris is a 36-year-old from Houston.

Instagram: @e

Harris is a big Paramore fan and told BuzzFeed News that he's listened to them since his college days and that he's been to seven of their shows.

On Friday, Harris attended Paramore's Houston show. He said that lead singer Hayley Williams recognized him from previous shows, so got him up on stage for "Misery Business." It went pretty well for him, and 21-year-old Mackenzie Sloan caught it on video.

hayley was so flustered the entire time this man was on stage and honestly i don’t blame her
mackenzie @macklynne_

Since being posted, the tweet has been shared over 30,000 times. People really appreciate Harris and his dancing!

Honestly how can this video not cheer you the fuck up https://t.co/mzE577VRMt
linabugz @linabugz

This is my favorite video on the internet https://t.co/2w8GML1qI3
ho @HoIsShort4Honey

this man's perfectly timed jump into the last chorus is irrefutable proof that he prepped long and hard, hairbrush in hand, waiting for this moment. respect. https://t.co/SrMf6NG55Q
michael @lowdrated

So many people were super jealous of him.

I would die to sing with her. https://t.co/1YKPZ6N1m8
KB @ivmkai

This gives me chills, this is my wildest dream I would die to be up there screaming everyword to this song the riot album is by far the best https://t.co/gRGIMZcEGP
Chong hui🌈💜 @Chong_Hui8

I STILL WANNA SEE PARAMORE LIVE https://t.co/jj0hm7qeNs
jaylen ✨ @jaylenbrego

Other people just really fancied him.

@macklynne_ wait my mood is her like not getting too close to him bc he’s just that gud lookin and it’s slightly intimidating to be that close to The Most beautiful man ever
anupriya✨ @echoessfading

@macklynne_ I love him. I don't know him but I'd take a bullet for him
Sam Mazza @rebelheartsgirl

this is the only type of pop punk boy i need https://t.co/iVzkUgWi23
P✨ @paige_leblanc

Harris said that the reaction to the tweet has been, "a bit much" but positive, which surprised him.

"If I brought any positive attention to the Paramore tour or made people happy watching then I'm glad," he said. "I'm glad my wife and son were there to see me rock out on stage. We will never forget it."

Harris has apparently had a lot of luck with getting picked at gigs recently. The same week, he was invited on stage at a Thirty Seconds to Mars gig.

You can see more of Harris's performance on his Instagram or here.

this radiates big emo energy. https://t.co/vIUGDgUjzl
ℤ𝕠𝕖 ✰| ia for a bit @ZoggleStars

