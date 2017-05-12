BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Made A 19-Minute History Of The World And This Video Should Be Taught In Schools

news

Someone Made A 19-Minute History Of The World And This Video Should Be Taught In Schools

And a whole WORLD of memes.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 12, 2017, at 7:16 a.m. ET

On May 10, YouTuber and musician Bill Wurtz published a 19-minute video called "history of the entire world, i guess."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Last year, Wurtz created a meme when he made a video detailing the entire history of Japan. This year he decided to go one step further, and summarize the history of the entire world.

youtube.com

As the video says, it pretty much covers, well, everything. From when there were quarks and stuff.

youtube.com

To the Axum empire.

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

And Christopher Columbus.

youtube.com

To the financial crash.

youtube.com

To our modern day.

youtube.com

Of course, the new video has inspired memes.

View this post on
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
View this post on
View this post on

Lots of historically accurate memes.

View this post on
View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT
View this post on

And people are just really happy for more history.

this video is such a treasure https://t.co/4LfRblDsQ9
Notepad @ CFz @Notepaddle

this video is such a treasure https://t.co/4LfRblDsQ9

Reply Retweet Favorite
History of the entire world, I guess https://t.co/ACWkNQ0i3l
Jme @JmeBBK

History of the entire world, I guess https://t.co/ACWkNQ0i3l

Reply Retweet Favorite
The only thing you need to watch this month. Brilliant https://t.co/JjR07wuWoy
Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh

The only thing you need to watch this month. Brilliant https://t.co/JjR07wuWoy

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out Wurtz to find out what inspired his leap from Japanese to World history. But for now, this tweet pretty much sums it up.

bout to explain the entire world, i guess
bill wurtz @billwurtz

bout to explain the entire world, i guess

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT