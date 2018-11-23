BuzzFeed News

This Woman Made A Feeding Chart For Her Cat And People Really Understand Her Hilarious Struggle

Otto's hunger knows no bounds.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on November 23, 2018, at 6:35 a.m. ET

Emily Koziel, a 20-year-old student at Michigan State University, lives with three roommates — Lydia, Shelby, and Kate.

Emily is in the middle with Otto, Shelby on the left, and Lydia on the right.
Koziel told BuzzFeed News that she adopted Otto when he was 7 months old, and he's really gained confidence in his new home. "When we first brought him home he was super shy and scared," she said. "Now he is super bossy and really cuddly when he wants to be! He's very overweight, I really do try to keep it down but he is just so lazy and bossy."

Otto is so bossy, in fact, that he regularly gets multiple meals a day by convincing people he's hungry.

"He usually wakes us up by meowing really loud — we describe it as a scream. His meow is not pretty. Then he licks our doors, and if that doesn't work he has figured out to open the door," she said. "So I fed Otto that morning, and it was about half a can of cat food. I put it in the fridge and then went to class. I came back that evening and found another half of canned cat food in the fridge, only to find out that Shelby ALSO fed him because he yelled at her for food when she woke up. I swear he knows our sleeping schedule."

Last week Koziel shared to Reddit the chart she and her roommates have used in an attempt to combat Otto's morning routine.

People loved the post and, of course, loved Otto.

reddit.com

And they pointed out that, despite the chart, Otto hilariously still managed to get a double breakfast on Wednesday.

reddit.com

People shared other examples of owners trying to manage needy cats.

@wasteIandbaby @jjvincent
MostroDeiBiscotti 🇪🇺 @MostroDB

@wasteIandbaby @jjvincent

@wasteIandbaby @blondehobbit8
Chel @_chelsealynn___

@wasteIandbaby @blondehobbit8

And just examples of cats being hungry, hungry floofs.

reddit.com

Otto's inspirational behaviour spread around the internet.

WAS THE BASTARD FED TODAY ?!?!?
𝐚𝐫𝐢 @wasteIandbaby

WAS THE BASTARD FED TODAY ?!?!?

Koziel said she's appreciated the response and all the feedback she's received: "The reactions have been lots of laughs and super funny comments. My favorite one was that he will learn how to erase the check marks."

But anyway, here's more Otto.

Emily Koziel

