This Woman Made A Feeding Chart For Her Cat And People Really Understand Her Hilarious Struggle

Emily Koziel

Koziel explained how this behavior led to the creation of a feeding chart.

"He usually wakes us up by meowing really loud — we describe it as a scream. His meow is not pretty. Then he licks our doors, and if that doesn't work he has figured out to open the door," she said. "So I fed Otto that morning, and it was about half a can of cat food. I put it in the fridge and then went to class. I came back that evening and found another half of canned cat food in the fridge, only to find out that Shelby ALSO fed him because he yelled at her for food when she woke up. I swear he knows our sleeping schedule."