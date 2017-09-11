Bill Skarsgård Is So Hot He's Making People Want To Bang A Murderous Clown
"I'm going to hell for this aren't I?"
Last week, the latest adaption of Stephen King's It was released in cinemas.
The film features Bill Skarsgård as the antagonist, Pennywise the Clown.
And if you haven't noticed, Bill Skarsgård is pretty damn hot.
So, naturally, this has led to some people on social media now saying that they're *into* Pennywise.
Yep. They want to bang an evil clown.
They totally don't mind the whole murderous bloodthirsty clown bit.
They just see the Skarsgård underneath it all.
Even his castmates are encouraging it.
Although some people are so not here for it.
Where are the lies?
In short: In 2016 we had murderous clowns, and in 2017 we have...sexy clowns?
