Bill Skarsgård Is So Hot He's Making People Want To Bang A Murderous Clown

news / trending

Bill Skarsgård Is So Hot He's Making People Want To Bang A Murderous Clown

"I'm going to hell for this aren't I?"

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 6:50 a.m. ET

Last week, the latest adaption of Stephen King's It was released in cinemas.

upload.wikimedia.org

The film features Bill Skarsgård as the antagonist, Pennywise the Clown.

IT/ New Line Cinema

And if you haven't noticed, Bill Skarsgård is pretty damn hot.

i just spent the last 20 mins spamming my friends with gifs of bill skarsgård i'm not even sorry #BillSkarsgard
rosie🐝 @xxrosierose

So, naturally, this has led to some people on social media now saying that they're *into* Pennywise.

me: hi- stan twitter: im gonna fuck the IT clown
hannah @anakinsebs

Yep. They want to bang an evil clown.

Oh bby 💕💕🎈 #ITMovie #BillSkarsgard
Tawni ❤ @GodsGirl9596

They totally don't mind the whole murderous bloodthirsty clown bit.

honestly he's kinda cute
maggie @biIIskarsgrds

They just see the Skarsgård underneath it all.

stephen king: pennywise is meant to scare u stans:
hannah @anakinsebs

so this is the man playing pennywise the clown? catch me in the sewer floating sis!
dee 🕷 @hstylegends

This is the man behind the new Pennywise. Hensem siaaa badut ni hahahah
Harris @Bronasihat__

Even his castmates are encouraging it.

Jack: BILL SKARSGARD IS GORGEOUS Jaeden: HE IS I GOT YOU GUYS
nat saw IT x2 🎈 @wondrholland

Although some people are so not here for it.

Where are the lies?

This is the man that plays IT .. y'all know I'm tryin to "float" all the way up to his dick
alecc @bigbootihoe

In short: In 2016 we had murderous clowns, and in 2017 we have...sexy clowns?

there are Pennywise stans on the tl I didn't think it was possible.. Bill Skarsgård done made twitter stan a clown,… https://t.co/aZpkKrLrwN
carol îmwe @carxlinv

  1. So after reading all of this — would you bang a killer clown?

