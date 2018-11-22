The Wall Street Journal Told People Not To Wear Sweatpants When Working From Home And It Didn't Go Well
Lol imagine even *owning* $3,000 pants.
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday published an article titled "What to Wear to Work—When You Work at Home."
The author of the article — published in the newspaper's online fashion section — talks through how their busy life switching between working remotely, meetings, and everyday tasks poses a problem when it comes to picking an outfit, "To stay focused and on task for the professional parts, I often err on the dressy side."
The piece goes on to suggest outfits for Skype, coffee, and client meetings.
These suggestions include $4,000 earrings for a Skype call, $600 shoes to meet someone for coffee, and a $200 shirt to meet clients. Throughout, the author regularly names other pricey designers she wears, and includes input from other women who prefer to dress up when working from home.
But then the article's Twitter tag line took a dig at sweatpants — and that's when people had had enough.
Many felt that the pressure the article put on people to always look made up was sexist or ableist.
People shared what they wear when they work from home, which mostly was very little.
One person pointed out that the publication doesn't have the best track record when it comes to understanding how ~normal people~ live.
Others wondered whether the article was designed to cause outrage.
Real footage of all remote workers inspired by the article going to the store to get milk:
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Wall Street Journal for comment.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.