Charles Martinet Had A Very Sweet Response When Asked If Waluigi Is Gay
"Wa?"
Charles Martinet is a long-serving voice artist who voices several characters in the Mario franchise, including Waluigi.
If you weren't aware, Waluigi is pretty popular online and has been the subject of several memes. For example, he made an appearance in the web comic "Brawl in the Family," which produced the meme "It's Waluigi time."
And he's also part of the ongoing campaign to get him as a playable character in Super Smash Bros.
And people are thinking that Waluigi is gay, an LGBT icon, and possibly in a relationship with Wario.
So on Tuesday, 16-year-old Campbell, who goes by @soyboyincarnate on Twitter, slid into Martinet's DMs to ask him, "Does waluigi have a boyfriend? is he single? ... is waluigi a gay man?"
Before we dig into Martinet's take, let's just appreciate his first response when asked about Waluigi.
Anyway, Martinet responded to the questions saying, "I have never thought about it."
Then Campbell said that he thinks Waluigi is living a happy life away from the games, and Martinet replied, "Well he is most certainly living a very happy life!"
This isn't the first time Martinet has been super supportive of the Waluigi fandom. He's replied to tweets about the character before.
And according to some sources, Martinet has said before that he doesn't see Wario and Waluigi as brothers, as some people do.
Not only were people super excited by Martinet's response, but they also just loved how sweet it was.
People began sharing experiences of meeting him and having lovely interactions.
Campbell said that the response was far more than he could have expected, and he actually preferred his response to any more direct answer Martinet could have given.
"Some people have replied to tell me that they have tears welling up, or that this was the best thing they’ve read all day. it really kinda restores my hope," he said.
Basically — nothing about Waluigi is confirmed, but the guy who voices him is a legend.
Charles Martinet forever <3
