BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is How Iconic Disney Scenes Look On Snapchat

news

This Is How Iconic Disney Scenes Look On Snapchat

So, so dope.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 5:20 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Twitter user @ivanmoomoo shared to his account re-creations of famous Disney scenes made using Snapchat.

Spent 4 hours, stayed up to 3am drawing Disney films using snapchat filters so... hope y'all enjoy it.
ivan @ivanmoomoo

Spent 4 hours, stayed up to 3am drawing Disney films using snapchat filters so... hope y'all enjoy it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The recreation featured Pocahontas, Frozen, and even The Lion King.

Twitter: @ivanmoomoo

The short video has been retweeted over 97,000 times. It even inspired other users to try and create their own versions of the Disney tribute.

.@ivanmoomoo I was gonna say you missed one but that shit was hard lmao
⊙☾ @samantharosej

.@ivanmoomoo I was gonna say you missed one but that shit was hard lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the user to find out what inspired him to create the video.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT