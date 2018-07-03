This Country Now Taxes Social Media Use And People Are Pissed
"Imagine paying your #socialmediatax only to have your tweet stolen."
In May, the Ugandan government passed a law that would impose a daily tax on social media users.
The law came into effect Monday.
To start, many Ugandans were shocked that the law was real.
Others, of course, reacted through memes.
The struggle is real.
And there was sass.
The tax has been labeled as an attempt to control young Ugandans and stop the spread of ideas via messaging apps. Others worry that it will have a negative effect on those in rural areas who need mobile transfers to survive.
And now there is legal backlash too.
In a statement released Monday, Amnesty International's director for East Africa said the "gossip tax" was "a clear attempt to silence dissent."
"It is not the place of the Ugandan authorities to determine what discussions taking place on social media platforms are useful. Rather, it is their responsibility to uphold and nurture unfettered enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression, both online and offline," said Joan Nyanyuki.
"Social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have opened up cheaper avenues of communication and information sharing in Uganda. By making people pay for using these platforms, this tax will render these avenues of communication inaccessible for low-income earners, robbing many people of their right to freedom of expression, with a chilling effect on other human rights.
"This is a clear attempt to silence dissent, in the guise of raising government revenues."
