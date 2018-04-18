Tshyrad Oates, who was using a guest pass at a New Jersey LA Fitness, said the gym employees accused him and his friend of not paying and then called the police.

Oates said in his post that he was approached a half hour later during his workout by a staff member who allegedly asked him to pay or leave. His friend then explained that he was a member, that his membership tag was in his locker, and that he had been signed in by the employee's manager.

Oates wrote that he went to visit an unnamed friend at an LA Fitness in the town of Secaucus. He said his friend was a full-time member, while he was using a four-day guest pass.

Tshyrad Oates, a member at an LA Fitness gym in New Jersey, accused the staff of racially profiling him in a Facebook post on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Secaucus Police Department told BuzzFeed News that the department was contacted by the gym's management and that the officers were there to calm a situation that could have become "volatile."

In another video, they are approached by a second LA Fitness staff member. Five police officers then enter the gym and also ask the men to leave. Oates and his friend are then told that their memberships are being revoked and that they have been banned from the gym.

In one of the videos on Facebook, Oates’ friend is asked to rescan his pass and the two men go back to working out.

According to Oates, he and his friend continued their workout but were then approached by police officers who questioned them about why they were in the gym without having paid.

On Thursday, Jill Greuling, executive vice president of operations at LA Fitness, confirmed that the manager and two employees who were "most closely involved in the incident are no longer with the company."

In a statement, Grueling explained that "the front desk staff employee was confused and thought the member was a guest" and wasn't there when he had checked in.

"Regrettably, from there our staff unnecessarily escalated the situation and called the police rather than work through it. Clearly, this is a long time member, with a current, valid membership. We want to clarify that no membership was cancelled and no one, including the member’s guest, was banned from the club," she said. "We have spoken to the member to apologize and assure him that he and his guests are welcome in our clubs at all times."

The company is also "exploring potential training content and opportunities" to better train its staff on how to handle these situations, she added.