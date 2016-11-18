BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There Are Now A Bunch Of Twitter Accounts Stanning Melania Trump

news

There Are Now A Bunch Of Twitter Accounts Stanning Melania Trump

"Hello."

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 18, 2016, at 6:53 a.m. ET

Throughout her husband's campaign to be president of the United States, Melania Trump has been the subject of a lot of internet scrutiny.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Her appearances at events in support of her husband have resulted in hashtags and memes. After she was accused of plagiarizing a Michelle Obama speech for her appearance at the Republican National Convention, the hashtag #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes trended on Twitter.

"Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!" #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes
MixedUpMixerMan @MixedUpMixerMan

"Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!" #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes

Reply Retweet Favorite

After her husband's election victory, she was the subject of online shaming after old modelling photos were shared on social media.

This is our new First Lady. 😕
trapstar ken @Oggkin

This is our new First Lady. 😕

Reply Retweet Favorite

After this, a video cut to make it seem like she had interrupted CNN's Anderson Cooper by saying "hello" became a meme. The original video appears to have since been deleted.

when someone speaks without my permission
skinny melania @ULTRAVlOLENCE

when someone speaks without my permission

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The meme seemed to make fun of her speech patterns, specifically the way she says "hello" and repetition of the phrase "he's kind."

i screamed when i saw which magazine it was
Luke @jamiee_son

i screamed when i saw which magazine it was

Reply Retweet Favorite

Soon a number of fan accounts for musicians like Lana Del Rey and Britney Spears began including Melania Trump in their tweets and memes.

Beyonce has died
♡ Shellfish Beach ♡ @honeymoonsIut

Beyonce has died

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some of the accounts made joking comparisons between those pop stars and Mrs. Trump.

Can you believe Lana Del Rey finally fucked her way to the top
kimmy hilton @floplister

Can you believe Lana Del Rey finally fucked her way to the top

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News reached out to two accounts responsible for many of the memes created. @ULTRAVlOLENCE — a teenager from Germany — told us that they began stanning Melania Trump because she embodies the sugar baby lifestyle.

skinny melania @ULTRAVlOLENCE

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that people are stanning her because I think many of us want to be like her (because of her sugar daddy and the money) and her 'stupidity' is funny," they said. "I posted more memes because I think it may be easier for people to accept her as the new first lady."

Lana: get a sugar daddy and i'll release LDR4 Me:
Lana Del Rey @G0DISLANA

Lana: get a sugar daddy and i'll release LDR4 Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

@ULTRAVlOLENCE said one particular meme explains their feelings toward Trump.

When you just wanted a Sugar Daddy and you end up FLOTUS. #SugarBaby #WhiteHouse #FLOTUS #Trump2017 #Goals #BAE… https://t.co/O4074UzRsM
SeekingArrangement @seekarrangement

When you just wanted a Sugar Daddy and you end up FLOTUS. #SugarBaby #WhiteHouse #FLOTUS #Trump2017 #Goals #BAE… https://t.co/O4074UzRsM

Reply Retweet Favorite

@FaucetMcDaniel, a 20-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, told BuzzFeed News he is drawn to glamorous celebrities and began supporting Trump after he saw her being shamed online.

Me tryna figure out why people hate melania. Must be jealousy xx
💎Deplorable Diva💎 @FaucetMcDaniel

Me tryna figure out why people hate melania. Must be jealousy xx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both users said they separate stanning Trump from support of her husband "She seems very genuine and sweet," said @FaucetMcDaniel. "She just slays."

⚠️this is a Melania Trump safe space no prejudice allowed⚠️ https://t.co/tlZR9J5DTm
💎Deplorable Diva💎 @FaucetMcDaniel

⚠️this is a Melania Trump safe space no prejudice allowed⚠️ https://t.co/tlZR9J5DTm

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users BuzzFeed News spoke to said that they simply find Melania Trump funny.

*someone mentions lgbt*
jesus @burgerpaulson

*someone mentions lgbt*

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We're just joking with Melania because it's funny," said @burgerpaulson.

Stan or not, the accounts have been hugely influential in spreading memes about her, which have also been adopted by other fandoms, such as K-pop.

jisoo when she tries to join in on the rest of #BLACKPINK members when they are conversing in English
patchy @acousticnude

jisoo when she tries to join in on the rest of #BLACKPINK members when they are conversing in English

Reply Retweet Favorite

When asked whether their support of Melania Trump would remain throughout her husband's presidency, @FaucetMcDaniel said for them it would, while @ULTRAVlOLENCE said that they will probably post less over time.

I recruited my friends into the Melania Army ⚠ Helllooo @ULTRAVlOLENCE
Harout #1 @HarNumberOne

I recruited my friends into the Melania Army ⚠ Helllooo @ULTRAVlOLENCE

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT