There Are Now A Bunch Of Twitter Accounts Stanning Melania Trump
"Hello."
Throughout her husband's campaign to be president of the United States, Melania Trump has been the subject of a lot of internet scrutiny.
Her appearances at events in support of her husband have resulted in hashtags and memes. After she was accused of plagiarizing a Michelle Obama speech for her appearance at the Republican National Convention, the hashtag #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes trended on Twitter.
After her husband's election victory, she was the subject of online shaming after old modelling photos were shared on social media.
After this, a video cut to make it seem like she had interrupted CNN's Anderson Cooper by saying "hello" became a meme. The original video appears to have since been deleted.
The meme seemed to make fun of her speech patterns, specifically the way she says "hello" and repetition of the phrase "he's kind."
Soon a number of fan accounts for musicians like Lana Del Rey and Britney Spears began including Melania Trump in their tweets and memes.
Some of the accounts made joking comparisons between those pop stars and Mrs. Trump.
BuzzFeed News reached out to two accounts responsible for many of the memes created. @ULTRAVlOLENCE — a teenager from Germany — told us that they began stanning Melania Trump because she embodies the sugar baby lifestyle.
"I think that people are stanning her because I think many of us want to be like her (because of her sugar daddy and the money) and her 'stupidity' is funny," they said. "I posted more memes because I think it may be easier for people to accept her as the new first lady."
@ULTRAVlOLENCE said one particular meme explains their feelings toward Trump.
@FaucetMcDaniel, a 20-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, told BuzzFeed News he is drawn to glamorous celebrities and began supporting Trump after he saw her being shamed online.
Both users said they separate stanning Trump from support of her husband "She seems very genuine and sweet," said @FaucetMcDaniel. "She just slays."
Other Twitter users BuzzFeed News spoke to said that they simply find Melania Trump funny.
Stan or not, the accounts have been hugely influential in spreading memes about her, which have also been adopted by other fandoms, such as K-pop.
When asked whether their support of Melania Trump would remain throughout her husband's presidency, @FaucetMcDaniel said for them it would, while @ULTRAVlOLENCE said that they will probably post less over time.
