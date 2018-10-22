People Are Sharing Twilight Memes And Memories As Part Of The "Twilight Renaissance"

"We’re really just trying to enjoy ourselves, because we were too ashamed to do that the first time around."

Back in 2008, the first Twilight film was released and fuelled a cultural zeitgeist. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters So 2008.

At the time, the film's fandom became infamous; the crowds of mostly young women who flocked to midnight screenings and queued overnight to meet the stars of the franchise, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, the tension between Team Edward and Team Jacob, and the trailer reaction videos. "Everyone I knew either really loved it or really hated it.. it seemed there wasn’t much in between," Priscilla Zuni, a 23-year-old from Texas told BuzzFeed News. The franchise came to be reviled, so much so that some men at comic-con events in late 2000s would protest the film, stating "Twilight ruined comic-con." This left many of those enjoying the franchise to view it as a guilty pleasure. "Most of the attention the series got was being known as a silly tween heartthrob thing, overall," she said.

Now, ten years later, the Twihards/Twilighters/Fanpires mainly on Tumblr are reevaluating the series through the, "Twilight renaissance." Some fans are sharing memes. View this post on

Especially the idea that Bella, and pretty much all of the franchise, is now gay. View this post on

And that Rosalie was massively mistreated by the films. View this post on

Some have even created new Tumblr accounts purely dedicated to the renaissance. Tumblr

But also fans are also seriously reevaluating problematic or flawed parts of the fandom. View this post on

"Things that haven't aged well; general racism towards Native American people and the basic destruction of a native story, making Jacob black 'imprint' on a literal infant," said Jen, a 23-year-old from Australia who asked for her surname to be withheld. "Things that have aged well; the teenaged awkwardness that seems to affect even vampires, the entire first movie, the line 'the wasting of finite resources is everyone's business', the fact that Kristen Stewart is hella gay now." Jen said that she was part of the fandom, doing midnight releases, new books and then, "got over it." Ten years on, she and others with ties to the franchies are enjoying reflecting and reevaluating. "In no world are Edward or Jacob good choices for boyfriends (between the lowkey stalking and emotional manipulation) but it's still a fun story. Also do not ever turn into a vampire just for a boy it's not worth it no matter how sparkly he is." Joanna Murphy, a 21-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, who got into the fandom in 2007 agrees, "I think that the fandom now is definitely very different then it was before. The people I know are older and have a better understanding of the problems the series has," she said. "We recognize there are flaws and we aren’t trying to pretend they aren’t there."

It's not just fans who are reevaluating the series; Catherine Hardwicke, director of the first film, recently told The Daily Beast that she wanted the films to be more diverse. "And I was like oh my God, I want the vampires, I want them all—Alice, I wanted her to be Japanese! I had all these ideas," said Hardwicke. "And she [ Stephenie Meyer, writer of the books] just could not accept the Cullens to be more diverse, because she had really seen them in her mind, she knew who each character was representing in a way, a personal friend or a relative or something.”

But despite the issues, many of the young women who are part of the renaissance are really just embracing being able to openly enjoy Twilight. View this post on