Tumblr's New Update Accidentally Blocked LGBT Content And People Are Pissed

The update allows users to mark content and blogs as sensitive, as well as block sensitive content from their feeds. Users under 18 would be unable to turn "Safe Mode" off.

However, shortly after the update was released, people noticed that the safety filter was affecting random posts.

A lot of LGBT content was blocked. Something similar occurred when YouTube launched its restricted mode.

The update also failed to filter a lot of pornographic posts —content it was designed to restrict in the first place.

A lot of people found the forced blocking of content for under-18 patronizing. Which, of course, inspired people to make more memes.

...and worked out hacks to navigate blocked content and the update entirely.

On Friday, Tumblr staff apologized for the filtering of LGBTQ+ posts, and explained a lot of the issues came as some users had marked their pages as explicit, thus making all the posts sensitive material.

They said that posts will now be marked sensitive on a case by case basis, and not simply because they came from an explicit blog. Also posts that were reblogged by explicit account would no longer be marked as sensitive.

And that they were still working on an algorithm that marks photosets as sensitive.