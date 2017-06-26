Tumblr's New Update Accidentally Blocked LGBT Content And People Are Pissed

However, shortly after the update was released, people noticed that the safety filter was affecting random posts.

The update also failed to filter a lot of pornographic posts —content it was designed to restrict in the first place.

A lot of people found the forced blocking of content for under-18 patronizing. Which, of course, inspired people to make more memes.

...and worked out hacks to navigate blocked content and the update entirely.

They said that posts will now be marked sensitive on a case by case basis, and not simply because they came from an explicit blog. Also posts that were reblogged by explicit account would no longer be marked as sensitive.

And that they were still working on an algorithm that marks photosets as sensitive.