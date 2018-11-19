Tumblr Porn Bots Started Commenting On Horror Art Posts And The Results Are Actually Hilarious
"Damn pornbots have finally found what truly gets to me."
Trevor Henderson is a 32-year-old illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Henderson is currently working on a project where he draws monsters and ghosts into photos and gives them an authentic-feeling backstory.
Last month, he made an image for the project that showed some sort of creature emerging from a crypt. it was shared to his Twitter and Tumblr and did well on both.
Then last week, Henderson discovered that the image on Tumblr had been commented on by one of the site's infamous "porn bots" with the added caption "Come to me and get a good fuck."
The tweet went viral and was shared over 9,000 times. It provoked other artists to send their examples of their creepy art being paired with pornographic messages.
They're basically creating new art. People really love it and think its hilarious.
And yes, lots of people made the same joke.
And Henderson seems pretty unfazed by the whole thing.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.