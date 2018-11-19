BuzzFeed News

Tumblr Porn Bots Started Commenting On Horror Art Posts And The Results Are Actually Hilarious

"Damn pornbots have finally found what truly gets to me."

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on November 19, 2018, at 8:26 a.m. ET

Trevor Henderson is a 32-year-old illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

"Oh, remind me to buy some traps when we're out. I think we have rats in the attic."
Trevor Henderson @slimyswampghost

"Oh, remind me to buy some traps when we're out. I think we have rats in the attic."

Henderson is currently working on a project where he draws monsters and ghosts into photos and gives them an authentic-feeling backstory.

Last month, he made an image for the project that showed some sort of creature emerging from a crypt. it was shared to his Twitter and Tumblr and did well on both.

Then last week, Henderson discovered that the image on Tumblr had been commented on by one of the site's infamous "porn bots" with the added caption "Come to me and get a good fuck."

Pornbots on tumblr have started using my art and it is the FUNNIEST thing.
Trevor Henderson @slimyswampghost

Pornbots on tumblr have started using my art and it is the FUNNIEST thing.

Porn bots have been plaguing Tumblr for a while — they're basically realistic-looking accounts that spam people's messages and the comments section of posts with links and sexually explicit messages.

The bots are so prolific on Tumblr that some people have started user-led campaigns to try to address the problem, as Tumblr has so far remained quiet on the issue. Others just make memes about them.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Tumblr for comment on the bot problem.

The tweet went viral and was shared over 9,000 times. It provoked other artists to send their examples of their creepy art being paired with pornographic messages.

@slimyswampghost Same!
David Romero @CinemamindDavid

@slimyswampghost Same!

"I tweeted it because I thought the juxtaposition of the image and the caption was disgusting and amazing," Henderson told BuzzFeed News

@slimyswampghost happened to me, too (pic is of some body horror)
jess🦎 @Jesscookie1

@slimyswampghost happened to me, too (pic is of some body horror)

They're basically creating new art. People really love it and think its hilarious.

@slimyswampghost @alpacnologia Damn pornbots have finally found what truly gets to me
...Like Clockwork @IikeClockwork

@slimyswampghost @alpacnologia Damn pornbots have finally found what truly gets to me

@slimyswampghost putting the 'head' in 'siren head'
HDoomguy @HDoomguy

@slimyswampghost putting the 'head' in 'siren head'

@slimyswampghost Ol grampa slime needs a hoggin’
Mary Vee 🕯💀 @SOB_COMIX

@slimyswampghost Ol grampa slime needs a hoggin’

And yes, lots of people made the same joke.

@slimyswampghost I'm sure it's someone's kink
Yev @VragNaroda89

@slimyswampghost I'm sure it's someone's kink

@slimyswampghost Knowing Tumblr, someone is into that
boruto's dad @Xin16_

@slimyswampghost Knowing Tumblr, someone is into that

@slimyswampghost don't threaten me with a good time
▼▲◣ @Umbramons

@slimyswampghost don't threaten me with a good time

And Henderson seems pretty unfazed by the whole thing.

Who knows what a soundcloud is so be good to each other and practice empathy thank you
Trevor Henderson @slimyswampghost

Who knows what a soundcloud is so be good to each other and practice empathy thank you

