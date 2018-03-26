BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Tumblr Told People If They'd Interacted With Russian Trolls And Their Reactions Were Hilarious

news

Tumblr Told People If They'd Interacted With Russian Trolls And Their Reactions Were Hilarious

We all expected this reaction tbh.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 26, 2018, at 6:12 a.m. ET

Last year, it was discovered that Russia had attempted to use Tumblr accounts to influence users and potentially affect the US election.

Reports show Russian trolls from the Internet Research Agency posed as Black Lives Matter, activist, and even Pokémon Go accounts and used these to share content that they hoped would influence voting behaviour.
buzzfeed.com

Reports show Russian trolls from the Internet Research Agency posed as Black Lives Matter, activist, and even Pokémon Go accounts and used these to share content that they hoped would influence voting behaviour.

Then last week, Tumblr users who had interacted with the trolls received emails notifying them of this. The email stated that Tumblr had uncovered and terminated 84 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency.

whoa Tumblr just a sent me a bunch of blogs I've followed at some point that they've determined were linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency https://t.co/CtZMMZuEXI
Ryan Broderick @broderick

whoa Tumblr just a sent me a bunch of blogs I've followed at some point that they've determined were linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency https://t.co/CtZMMZuEXI

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, as soon as Tumblr users got the news, they reacted in the only way they could: through memes.

View this post on
View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT
View this post on

Many people likened the email to call-out posts.

View this post on
View this post on
View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT

Others tried to imagine the sort of things the trolls had to do to maintain convincing Tumblr blogs.

View this post on
View this post on
View this post on

And of course, there was just a bunch of dragging Tumblr and the trolls.

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT
View this post on
View this post on

Basically, Tumblr reacted as everyone expected.

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT