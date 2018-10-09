This Is What TikTok Users Think About The Internet Hating Them

If you didn't know – TikTok and Musical.ly videos are shorts where people mime to a song or backing voice or just make funny short clips aimed at children.

Musical.ly videos had always really divided people about whether it was a super creative platform or a very odd place that catered to young people.

ok i’m making a thread of cringey tik tok vids cus it’s the best thing that’s happened to me since vine died

And that didn't really change when it was relaunched as part of TikTok.

Imagine HAVING a Tik Tok account Imagine USING IT Imagine making SERIOUS posts and TRYING to be funny on it AAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA god it's the least funny shit I've ever seem ever oh my god it gets me heated

Hate for TikTok and its users has become pretty common, as have threads and compilations of videos that people find weird or corny.

A lot of these threads pick up on what they deem to be "weird" behavior on the app, whether that's cosplayers, dances, or the challenges that form the base of the content on the app.

So why do people use TikTok if it's hated so much?

For a start, a lot of creators are on there because it's very easy to grow a fanbase quickly.

Since the relaunch, the app has had a significant boost in popularity – it is currently in the top ten apps on Google Play, and videos from it regularly appear across social media.

People have also said that it's easy to quickly amass followers on the app.

Zak Baldwin, a 22-year-old from Louisiana who has had a video of his appear in a TikTok thread, told BuzzFeed News that he was sold on the app when he quickly gained video views and followers,

"Because there are such a big number of people on the app, your videos are always getting views," he said. "And there is a page called 'for you' and if your content is good you get put on there and start getting noticed by TikTok."

Zak says it took him about four posts before his content started to take off. He started his account in July, when the app was still Musical.ly and currently has 48,000 fans.