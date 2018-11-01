TikTok Creators Say They Are Being Bullied And The Company Isn't Helping

Natalia, a 21-year-old from Orange County, California, who asked for her surname not to be used, put together a thread of Tik Tok abuse after someone pretended to hang themselves to one of her videos via the app's Duet feature.

The feature allows users to do a side by side response to another users video. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the user simulating the hanging in Natalia’s video for comment.

"I’ve been on the app since about May earlier this year, back when it was just musical.ly," she said. "I got it because I really liked the way you could edit as you record videos like I was really inspired by the cool transitions."

However, she said that about a month ago, the supportive platform became increasingly full of harassment and threats via the app's Duets feature, messages, and comments.

"Being gay and a furry, I’m used to this type of stuff and just let it roll off my shoulder, delete the comment, block the users," she said.

"I try not to let the videos effect me personally, but when I have literally hundreds of videos of children pretending to drink bleach, hang themselves, shoot themselves, and telling me to commit suicide, it starts to get very disturbing."

Tiktok is yet to respond to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.