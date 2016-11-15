BuzzFeed News

People Love This Young Protester's Mexico Wall Sign

People Love This Young Protester's Mexico Wall Sign

The photo was taken at an anti-Trump march on Saturday.

Last updated on November 15, 2016, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 6:35 a.m. ET

A photo of a young protester holding a sign reading, "If he builds a wall, I'll grow up and tear down", has gone viral.

Abigail Claire Gorden/ acgphotos / Via Flickr: acgphotos

Photographer Abigail Claire Gorden told BuzzFeed News that she went to participate in and document an anti-Trump march in LA on Saturday when she spotted the boy with his sign.

"If he builds a wall, I’ll grow up and tear it DOWN" Protest against Donald Trump, Los Angeles, November 12, 2016.
Nouph. @Noufabalkhail

"If he builds a wall, I’ll grow up and tear it DOWN" Protest against Donald Trump, Los Angeles, November 12, 2016.

"His expression captured me and it was both sad and heartwarming to see this little boy walking independently amongst adults," Gorden wrote on her Flickr.

Since the march, multiple photos of the unidentified boy have been shared across social platforms.

"If he builds a wall, I'll grow up and tear it down" - inspiring photo from the LA protests today. #dumptrump… https://t.co/cVD62qID8p
Alex @alexdimario

"If he builds a wall, I'll grow up and tear it down" - inspiring photo from the LA protests today. #dumptrump… https://t.co/cVD62qID8p

Brisa Pinho

According to the LA Times, thousands of people marched through the city on Saturday to protest the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Meanwhile, across America...
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

Meanwhile, across America...

Brisa Pinho

UPDATE

Brisa Pinho reached out to BuzzFeed News to identify boy in the viral photos as her 3-year-old son Kaio.

