BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman Was Trolled After Showing Her Armpit Hair In A Photoshoot

world

This Woman Was Trolled After Showing Her Armpit Hair In A Photoshoot

Laura says she wants to show people all the violence that can come from a woman rejecting beauty standards.

By Rachael Krishna and Marie Kirschen

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Marie Kirschen

Marie Kirschen

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on September 5, 2016, at 10:45 a.m. ET

Laura is a Belgian philosophy student. Last month she shared an image of herself from a photoshoot in May about body image with photographer Florence Lecloux.

Laura De / Facebook

According to a post on Lecloux's Tumblr, Laura was inspired to take part in the shoot due to society's expectations of women and their bodies.

I do not often talk about my struggle against the dictatorship of the smooth body .. Let me explain! One of the worst things it is the constant oppression of girls and women having to remove hair / shave on the entire body. Where does this idea to do his hair disappear? Why are valued my long hair but not the rest of my hair? Why waste time and money? Often it hurts, we cut the epilator hard, it pushes it again ... It never stops. Why this endless fight? Who can make me hurt me to lose my life for that? Well I have the answer: NO ONE! Nobody has the right to require you to do certain things with your body. Your friends do not have to blame yourself, your lover / partner / .. not to call you a lack of hair, the unknown do not have to disfigure you in the street. Hair removal or not, makeup or not, fashionable or not, it's only you who decide, not others. Dare, be authentic, you will keep close to you as non-toxic people.

After Laura shared the photo to her Facebook, she began to receive abusive comments for showing her armpit hair.

&quot;Well good luck with the tarantulas under your arms!&quot;
Laura De / Facebook

"Well good luck with the tarantulas under your arms!"

&quot;Fucking slut haha.&quot;
Facebook

"Fucking slut haha."

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura told BuzzFeed News that she expected some criticism for the shoot, but "I never thought I would be the victim of harassment and insults."

&quot;Throwing up looool this thing is so anti-feminine.&quot;
Laura De / Facebook

"Throwing up looool this thing is so anti-feminine."

&quot;That chick is dirtier than an animal.&quot;
Facebook

"That chick is dirtier than an animal."

The post has received over 7,000 comments and 6,000 reactions. Laura said that her photo was posted into Facebook groups to be mocked.

Facebook
&quot;Fuck what kind of pig are you.&quot;
Facebook

"Fuck what kind of pig are you."

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that after sustained abuse, she reached out to a feminist group on Facebook for some support. The photo then gained some positive comments.

&quot;&quot;Ouch, I’ve read the comments. I should’nt have. But there is more love than shit. It’s crazy. Keep going Laura&quot;&quot;This is so violent, it’s staggering. I can’t believe that it’s possible to read these kind of comments in 2016…&quot;
Facebook

""Ouch, I’ve read the comments. I should’nt have. But there is more love than shit. It’s crazy. Keep going Laura"

"This is so violent, it’s staggering. I can’t believe that it’s possible to read these kind of comments in 2016…"

&quot;You are beautiful. Remain just as you are, what people think is not important.&quot;
Facebook

"You are beautiful. Remain just as you are, what people think is not important."

Two weeks after her first post, Laura shared a new photo to her Facebook, this time with a message about equality and body confidence.

Laura De / Facebook

She wrote in the post:

I am a girl who decided to do what she wanted her body. As a boy can do it ...And the consequences of this is collective humiliation, harassment, insults, threats... am often told that in Belgium and in France we do not need the feminism, that women have enough rights .. All this violence proves that ..no. In Belgium, a country that calls itself free and developed, when a woman wants to say no to waxing it will be punished in any case until she goes inside the standard again. I wanted you tell all: Thank you. The hundreds people who came to support me with their comments, their private messages, their sharing my photos and artistic projects. Girls, boys and non-binary that fight for a fairer world with courage and inflexibility, you are my heroes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura later posted another picture showing a waxed armpit with the caption, "My body, my choice."

Laura De / Facebook

"I find it extraordinary that in 2016 a woman who posts a photo of herself natural, like a man, becomes the victim of such a bashing," De said.

Despite the abuse, Laura has decided to keep all the photos public and open to comments, "I want to show all the violence that comes from a girl saying no, for once, to traditional standards of beauty," she said.

This post originally appeared on BuzzFeed France.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT