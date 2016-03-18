This Woman Got Abuse On Facebook For Wearing A Feminist Shirt

On March 8, this photo of a woman who wishes to remain unnamed was taken at an International Women's Day gathering in Bangkok, Thailand. Her T-shirt says, "This is what a feminist looks like."

The post was later shared to Everything Bangkok, a now-closed Facebook page for expats living in the city.

The post quickly gained a number of abusive comments, including an offer to "beat the feminism out of her."

A representative for the group told BuzzFeed News that the support they've received since the incident has been "overwhelming."

"It could have been really really damaging to someone. People in our community and around the world needed to be made aware of the fact that these were NOT jokes."

"We realized that any of us could have been victim to these trolls and not all of us would have been as much of a trooper as the woman in the photo," she said.

"Everything Bangkok is all about having a joke," he said. "I haven't got anything against feminists and good on them for sticking up for what they believe in ... but when people don't agree with them they get upset.

"Learn to have a laugh and realize it's Facebook. I know there were a few people who took it too far, but there will always be those few people who do no matter what the topic is."