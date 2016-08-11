This Weightlifting Accident Might Be The Worst Thing You'll See During Rio

BuzzFeed News

WARNING: This is super graphic.

Andranik Karapetyan is a 20-year-old champion weightlifter from Armenia.

While competing in Wednesday's 77kg weightlighting competition, Karapetyan suffered a pretty horrifying injury.

Karapetyan's left elbow hyperextended during the clean and jerk move, dislocating his elbow. He had been attempting to lift 195 kilograms.

Ow.

He was quickly treated by medical staff and taken to a local hospital.

The injury was particularly shocking as Karapetyan recently won gold at the European weightlifting championships, so had high hopes for Rio.

This post originally appeared on BuzzFeed Mexico.

