This Weightlifting Accident Might Be The Worst Thing You'll See During Rio
WARNING: This is super graphic.
Andranik Karapetyan is a 20-year-old champion weightlifter from Armenia.
Ow.
He was quickly treated by medical staff and taken to a local hospital.
The injury was particularly shocking as Karapetyan recently won gold at the European weightlifting championships, so had high hopes for Rio.
