This Website Is Listing "Anti-American" US Professors

In response, academics around the world have created the hashtag #TrollProfWatchlist in an attempt to dilute entries to the website.

A website where people can anonymously submit information about college professors who "discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom" has provoked a backlash from academics.

Turning Point is, according to its website, a nonprofit student organization that wants to "promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government." Its founder is Charlie Kirk , considered a future major player in US conservative politics.

The website, Professor Watchlist, lists over 100 professors at teaching posts across the US who have made statements that the creators of the website, members of student group Turning Point, deem discriminatory.

Profiles on the website detail professors' positions and the statements they have had said that are deemed "anti-American." There are also links to news articles that contain further information about allegations.

Alana Mastrangelo, who helped put together the initial list of professors, told BuzzFeed News all that those involved with the website did was compile pre-existing information from news articles on the internet, and said they wouldn't add any new information unless it was sourced.

"Turning Point staff, activists, and students came up with the idea after years of noticing wild behavior by professors in the classroom," Mastrangelo said.

"Think of this as something similar to that 'Rate my professors' website, but with actual news articles as sources instead of people's opinions. Many students have always wanted to know ahead of time what they are signing up for before they enter a classroom, and for many, it would be helpful to know if a professor has actually made headlines for past behavior."