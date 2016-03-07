BuzzFeed News

This Tattoo Artist Is Offering Free Tattoos To People With Self-Harm Scars

“I want them to know that they no longer have to feel ashamed and that they no longer have to conceal their scars."

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on March 7, 2016

A post by a tattoo artist from Brisbane, Australia, has gone viral after she offered free tattoos to people with self-harm scars.

ATTENTION: I am now accepting no new emails regarding the free tattoo enquiries. I have received a substantial amount of emails and will be sending out my replies as soon as possible. I am only able to provide around 50 free day sittings, 1-2 each week until the end of the year. Please note that given the overwhelming amount of beautiful people out there, I have decided to dedicate more of my time to offering highly discounted rates to anyone who is seeking to move forward from their past and embark on a new beginning. I want you to be able to look down at the scars that bring you pain, embarrassment, shame, and be able to put those feelings behind you and instead feel proud of the body part that now contains art and offers a new beginning. If you are interested in this please email with an attached photo with the subject line of DISCOUNTED SCARS, from there I will provide you with all the information necessary. Thank you again for coming forward, I await creating something for you to admire.IMPORTANT: This offer is not for people who are still self harming. Please have the courage to talk to a friend or family member about seeking professional help. https://www.beyondblue.org.au/Email: whitneydevelletattoos@hotmail.com, Instagram: @whitneydevelle, Location: Garage Ink Brisbane.Legal tattoo age in QLD 18+Note: Due to the larger than expected amount of requests I have received it will take longer than first expected to respond to all emails. I am working my hardest to reply to each and every one of you. Please be patient at this time.

Whitney Develle, 22, posted on her Facebook and Instagram last week about the free tattoos.

However, due to the unexpectedly popularity of the service, Develle has had to amend her original post, now offering 50 free tattoos until the end of the year, plus discounted rates for others.

The tattoo artist told 9 News Australia that the idea came after a friend showed Develle her self-harm scars.

“She told me how much pain it brought her when people would question her about them or make comments," she said. “No one should ever have to feel like a public museum for people to ridicule.”

“[Afterwards] people were asking her about her tattoo. The scars became irrelevant – a thing of the past. I want them to know that they no longer have to feel ashamed and that they no longer have to conceal their scars."

Develle will begin her service on March 17.

