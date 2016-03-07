This Tattoo Artist Is Offering Free Tattoos To People With Self-Harm Scars
“I want them to know that they no longer have to feel ashamed and that they no longer have to conceal their scars."
A post by a tattoo artist from Brisbane, Australia, has gone viral after she offered free tattoos to people with self-harm scars.
However, due to the unexpectedly popularity of the service, Develle has had to amend her original post, now offering 50 free tattoos until the end of the year, plus discounted rates for others.
The tattoo artist told 9 News Australia that the idea came after a friend showed Develle her self-harm scars.
“She told me how much pain it brought her when people would question her about them or make comments," she said. “No one should ever have to feel like a public museum for people to ridicule.”
Develle will begin her service on March 17.
