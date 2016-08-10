BuzzFeed News

This Swimmer Is Basically All Of Us If We Ever Had To Compete In The Olympics

This Swimmer Is Basically All Of Us If We Ever Had To Compete In The Olympics

She loves memes and totally freaks out when given any attention. Same.

By Rachael Krishna and Kassy Cho

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 10, 2016, at 9:02 a.m. ET

On Sunday, 20-year-old Chinese Olympic swimmer Fu Yuanhui came third in the semifinals of the women's 100-meter backstroke.

Francois-xavier Marit / AFP / Getty Images

After the race, Fu was interviewed by Chinese broadcaster CCTV, during which she provided some hilarious reactions to her time.

David Gray / Reuters

"I was that fast??!?! I AM SO HAPPY," she told CCTV.

In the finals, she won a bronze medal and yet again pulled an amazing facial expression.

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

Since her interview and win, Fu has become an internet sensation, with her amazing reactions being made into memes.

She's been dubbed the queen of emojis thanks to her expressions.

She's even been photoshopped into popular TV show The Journey of the Flower, after claiming her quick time was thanks to "prehistoric powers," which is a major plot point in the show.

weibo.com

And even better, her Weibo page is just full of selfies, self-deprecation, and memes.

weibo.com

"I'm never going to find a boyfriend let alone a girlfriend like this. But if this makes the sad people happy then this little princess will sacrifice herself for your happiness."

She's basically just any of us if we were Olympic-standard swimmers.

Me.

