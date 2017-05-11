This Story Of The Most Dramatic Promposal Ever Deserves To Be Made Into A Film
Starring Bro of the Year, Mystery Girl, and evil villain The Tide.
On Monday afternoon, Tumblr user hollyweeb-blvd – who wishes to be known as Kevin – was at his job as part of a film crew in Oceanside, California, when he noticed someone on the beach.
Yep. The guy was doing a promposal.
But it gets better.
Kevin began to tell Tumblr all about the man's struggle to prompose to a mystery woman.
There were moments of hope...
...moments of tension...
...and sadness.
But Kevin and his coworkers kept up morale.
Their enthusiasm became ours.
And when it came time for the dramatic conclusion...
...it all worked out!
Since being posted on Monday, the heatwarming story has received over 100,000 Tumblr notes.
Tumblr users loved the romantic story and Kevin's reactions to it.
Others thought it could make a great film.
Kevin told BuzzFeed News that they didn't find out the identities of the couple but that the reaction to their story has been "hugely positive."
"I recall there being a conversation about possibly giving him a crew hat or jacket afterward but I had to move shortly after they hugged so I don't know what came of it," he said.
BuzzFeed News would love to hear from promposal guy or mystery girl.
-
