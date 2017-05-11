BuzzFeed News

This Story Of The Most Dramatic Promposal Ever Deserves To Be Made Into A Film

Starring Bro of the Year, Mystery Girl, and evil villain The Tide.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 7:19 a.m. ET

On Monday afternoon, Tumblr user hollyweeb-blvd – who wishes to be known as Kevin – was at his job as part of a film crew in Oceanside, California, when he noticed someone on the beach.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

Yep. The guy was doing a promposal.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

But it gets better.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

Kevin began to tell Tumblr all about the man's struggle to prompose to a mystery woman.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com
There were moments of hope...

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

...moments of tension...

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

...and sadness.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

But Kevin and his coworkers kept up morale.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com
Their enthusiasm became ours.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com
hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

And when it came time for the dramatic conclusion...

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com
hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com
...it all worked out!

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

Since being posted on Monday, the heatwarming story has received over 100,000 Tumblr notes.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

Tumblr users loved the romantic story and Kevin's reactions to it.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

Others thought it could make a great film.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com
Kevin told BuzzFeed News that they didn't find out the identities of the couple but that the reaction to their story has been "hugely positive."

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

"I recall there being a conversation about possibly giving him a crew hat or jacket afterward but I had to move shortly after they hugged so I don't know what came of it," he said.

hollyweeb-blvd.tumblr.com

BuzzFeed News would love to hear from promposal guy or mystery girl.

