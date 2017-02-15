This Sexist Cartoon Everyone Is Freaking Out About Is Actually Fetish Porn

Imagine carrying a child for 9 months & give birth & take care of them for years for them to grow up to be the pers… https://t.co/Swe6KBQMzo

"According to this illustration, reading takes away muscle tone, besides that it makes you white, almost European. And makes you cut your hair."

"To believe in this shit and support it is really is something else."

Many people have said they find the cartoon offensive because of its perceived stereotyping of women.

However, the artist behind the piece, who is known on DeviantArt as Sortimid, says the art is part of an erotic niche called "bimbo transformation."

Sortimid says that the viral cartoon was a commissioned piece for someone who wanted to see this transformation in reverse. They did not expect the art to be seen outside of the transformation porn community.

"Just wanted to say I'm sorry for all the flak you've gotten over this misunderstood picture! Hopefully people will either take the time to enlighten themselves and find context, or move on. Either way, good luck <3"

While the cartoon was intended for a specific client, Sortimid understands the reaction to it.

"Perhaps it was naïve of me to assume it was 'just another transformation.' People don't see it as 'porn' so they assume it must be a statement. Their criticism is valid. I apologize for advancing those stereotypes. I strive to create erotica that is both sexy and feminist. It seems, in this case, I have failed spectacularly and for that, I apologize. If there's anything I can do to make up for it, please let me know."