People Are Sharing This Photo Of A Young Woman Standing Up To Police

The unidentified girl was taking part in a march in Chile's capital to remember the country's disappeared.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 13, 2016, at 9:31 a.m. ET

This photo of a young woman staring at a riot policeman was taken on Sunday during protests to mark the anniversary of Chile's 1973 military coup.

Stringer / Reuters

Thousands of people marched through Chile's capital, Santiago. The protests marked 43 years since President Salvador Allende was overthrown, killed, and replaced with a military government led by Augusto Pinochet.

Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

According to La Tercera, the photo happened after police began randomly arresting a group marching through the city. The photographer, Carlos Vera Mancilla, told the website that the girl then “reacted and stood before the policeman with a defiant look."

Facebook: photojournalworld

The photo was taken outside the General Cemetery of Recoleta, where relatives of those who went missing under Pinochet's rule had gathered.

a girl staring down a riot policeman today in Chile, during a protest marking the country’s 1973 military coup.
1-800-WOKE-AF @gloed_up

a girl staring down a riot policeman today in Chile, during a protest marking the country’s 1973 military coup.

