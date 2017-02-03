Farha told BuzzFeed News she initially ignored the question, as she receives a lot of hate messages online, but returned to it later when she realized "that people actually might think like that." So she returned to the question and wrote a response.

It took her around 20 to 30 minutes for each of the replies, as she "kept rewriting certain parts until I got the perfect strings of words."

Farha said she often responds humorously to online hate, but was inspired to share this exchange because of recent news events.

"The reason I shared them again now is because of everything that's happened recently, with the Trump rhetoric and Quebec mosque shooting, it's getting more and more socially acceptable to hate Muslims. From the day I started to wear my hijab I've had thick skin. Even this morning at the train station when I saw a man just standing by the door doing the nazi salute I was unphased, and when a man in the train started telling me to 'stop blowing things up and go back to your country' I just got off the train and took the next one. I've gotten that same 'tell terrorists to stop' message over and over again."