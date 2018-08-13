Doja Cat's New Song About A Cow Has Become A Huge Meme
"I'm not a cat, I don't say meow."
Last week, singer and rapper Doja Cat posted a video of herself dressed as a cow, singing "Mooo" a lot.
People seemed to be into it, so she released the full music video and song "Mooo!" featuring iconic lines like "Bitch, I'm a cow" and "Got milk, bitch? Got beef?"
Unsurprisingly, it was a huge hit.
And now people can't stop listening to it.
It's already changing minds.
And prompting some *deep* conspiracy theories.
Also shoutout to all of Doja Cat's other bops not about cows.
You can check out the full video here!
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Doja Cat to hear more about the thinking behind "Mooo!"
-
