BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Doja Cat's New Song About A Cow Has Become A Huge Meme

news

Doja Cat's New Song About A Cow Has Become A Huge Meme

"I'm not a cat, I don't say meow."

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 13, 2018, at 10:23 a.m. ET

Last week, singer and rapper Doja Cat posted a video of herself dressed as a cow, singing "Mooo" a lot.

should I honestly post the rest of this insane shit?
WATCH "MOOO!" ON YT @DojaCat

should I honestly post the rest of this insane shit?

Reply Retweet Favorite

People seemed to be into it, so she released the full music video and song "Mooo!" featuring iconic lines like "Bitch, I'm a cow" and "Got milk, bitch? Got beef?"

Doja Cat - "Mooo!" (Official Video) https://t.co/xacvn1CpTy via @YouTube
WATCH "MOOO!" ON YT @DojaCat

Doja Cat - "Mooo!" (Official Video) https://t.co/xacvn1CpTy via @YouTube

Reply Retweet Favorite

Unsurprisingly, it was a huge hit.

I keep shouting “got milk bitch? got beef?” At ty at very inappropriate times
moon lady @bantuthot

I keep shouting “got milk bitch? got beef?” At ty at very inappropriate times

Reply Retweet Favorite
。　☆ 。　　☆。　　☆ ★。　＼　　｜　　／。　★ 　　 　ᵇⁱᵗᶜʰ. ⁱᵐ ᵃ ᶜᵒʷ‧ ★。　／　　｜　　＼。　★ 。　☆。 　　。　　☆。
𝐣𝐞𝐧 @jennycantsurf

。　☆ 。　　☆。　　☆ ★。　＼　　｜　　／。　★ 　　 　ᵇⁱᵗᶜʰ. ⁱᵐ ᵃ ᶜᵒʷ‧ ★。　／　　｜　　＼。　★ 。　☆。 　　。　　☆。

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Awake and the first thing that my brain dredged up in its tired hellstate is “Bitch I’m a cow”
『Rykiel, King Of Monsters』@ 🐞✨VIVA VENTO AUREO✨🐞 @VanigliaRy

Awake and the first thing that my brain dredged up in its tired hellstate is “Bitch I’m a cow”

Reply Retweet Favorite
This really the song of the century aint shit topping this.... got me randomly singing "Moooo" smfh
Bitch Im A Bull @Followmeclarke

This really the song of the century aint shit topping this.... got me randomly singing "Moooo" smfh

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now people can't stop listening to it.

bitch im a cow bitch im a cow bitch im a cow bitch im a cow i go MOOOOOOOOOOOOO MOOOOOOOOOO MOOOOOOOOO I SAID BITCH IM TOO SMOOOOOTH https://t.co/u5oTA88kXS
saul @spideyysense

bitch im a cow bitch im a cow bitch im a cow bitch im a cow i go MOOOOOOOOOOOOO MOOOOOOOOOO MOOOOOOOOO I SAID BITCH IM TOO SMOOOOOTH https://t.co/u5oTA88kXS

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Bitch I'm a cow. I am not a cat. I don't meow"😭😭😭😭
18 August🍰 @PrettyBoyMweza

"Bitch I'm a cow. I am not a cat. I don't meow"😭😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I’ve said “bitch I’m a cow” at least a thousand times in my head today
Porcelain @_vrivnv

I’ve said “bitch I’m a cow” at least a thousand times in my head today

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's already changing minds.

doja cat really just blessed us with another symbol of femininity. cats are out, cows are in.
🥀👹 c h r i s t i n e. 🎸🥀 @bbymutha

doja cat really just blessed us with another symbol of femininity. cats are out, cows are in.

Reply Retweet Favorite
funny how everyone makes fun of me calling me a furry,,, but now everyone’s saying mooo mooo moo and is a cow hybrid all of a sudden!?
loona’s kris jenner @natskashi

funny how everyone makes fun of me calling me a furry,,, but now everyone’s saying mooo mooo moo and is a cow hybrid all of a sudden!?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Cows are bigger than G O A T S
WATCH "MOOO!" ON YT @DojaCat

Cows are bigger than G O A T S

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And prompting some *deep* conspiracy theories.

mooo by doja cat has to be some kind of ancient incantation being spread by a cult, there's no way a song has gotten stuck in so many peoples heads in such a short amount of time we're all collectively summoning some demonic cow into our homes and I'm kind of here for it
༺ 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥 𝔍𝔞𝔣𝔞𝔯 ༻ @arabthot

mooo by doja cat has to be some kind of ancient incantation being spread by a cult, there's no way a song has gotten stuck in so many peoples heads in such a short amount of time we're all collectively summoning some demonic cow into our homes and I'm kind of here for it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also shoutout to all of Doja Cat's other bops not about cows.

Doja Cat did not make No Police and So High back in 2014 AND drop ‘Amala’ earlier this year for y’all to just now be getting on Al Gore’s internet talking about “Bitch I’m a cow” 😭😭😭
C. @xMurderCWrote

Doja Cat did not make No Police and So High back in 2014 AND drop ‘Amala’ earlier this year for y’all to just now be getting on Al Gore’s internet talking about “Bitch I’m a cow” 😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
What kills me is that Doja has so many great songs and Mooo was the one that took off 😂😂😂 https://t.co/05TKuKCZl4
SadBlackHottie @Shindzo

What kills me is that Doja has so many great songs and Mooo was the one that took off 😂😂😂 https://t.co/05TKuKCZl4

Reply Retweet Favorite

You can check out the full video here!

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Doja Cat to hear more about the thinking behind "Mooo!"

ADVERTISEMENT